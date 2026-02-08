Masked Singer fans cry fix over Conkers as identity ‘exposed’: ‘ITV’s poster boy, of course’

The Masked Singer viewers believe they’ve finally worked out the identity of Conkers after the star booked a slot in the final last night (Saturday, February 7).

However, some fans of the show are unhappy, predicting that it’s an ITV star who is under the mask.

Who is Conkers? (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer fans convinced of Conkers’ identity

Last night saw Conkers perform yet again, going up against Can of Worms, Sloth, Moth, and Toastie.

The masked star managed to book a place in the final with his renditions of JLS’ Everybody in Love, and Country House by Blur.

Now, fans are convinced they’ve worked out the star’s identity, and they think it’s none other than This Morning star Ben Shephard.

Fans took to X (Twitter) to share their theories.

Is it Ben? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ben Shephard is Conkers?

“Conker is Ben Shephard yes?” one fan tweeted last night.

“I think Conker has reached his tipping point…,” another said, in a cheeky reference to Ben’s hit ITV show.

“I will be fuming if Conker isn’t Ben Shephard,” a third said.

“Ben Shepherd. Conker,” another simply wrote.

“Conkers is definitely Ben Shepherd, so of course the ITV poster boy has to be in the final ffs,” another said.

“If none of them guess Ben Shepherd after this then I will be shocked. It couldn’t be anyone else anymore,” a fifth wrote.

“So is all of itv morning presenters doing #maskedsingeruk now!!!” another tweeted.

Conkers is in the final (Credit: ITV)

Hints about Conkers

One of the clues that fans think is pointing to Ben being Conkers is about him having “cold feet”.

One fan believes that the “cold feet” hint is a link to Ben’s role as co-presenter of Dancing on Ice back in 2010. Others believe it’s down to Ben being a fan of cold water swimming.

Another hint is his continued hints at being a “knight”. Some fans believe the “royal” link is due to Ben discussing royal family new on This Morning.

Fans may remember that earlier in the series, Ben appeared as a guest judge. This normally would have ruled him out of being one of the Masked Singers. However, the week Ben appeared was the week Conkers wasn’t performing. Hmmm…

We’ll find out next week who’s under the mask! Is it Ben? Or someone else entirely?!

Read more: The Masked Singer 2026 finalists confirmed as Sloth and Can of Worms leave show in double unmasking

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday (February 14) from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page