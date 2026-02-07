Masked Singer’s Sloth and Can of Worms finally revealed in shock unmasking: ‘Never would have guessed!’

The Masked Singer 2026 finalists are officially locked in after a dramatic semi-final that saw Sloth and Can of Worms both unmasked.

Saturday night delivered plenty of surprises, with the two characters revealed after all five remaining contestants had performed on stage.

Sloth was the first to go, before Can of Worms followed at the end of the show.

This confirmed the line up for next week’s grand final.

Katherine Ryan joined the judging panel for the semi-final (Credit: ITV)

Taking to the stage in the semi-final were Toastie, Moth, Conker, Sloth and Can of Worms.

They were all hoping to make it through to the final three.

But who was hiding behind Sloth and Can of Worms? And which characters are heading into the 2026 Masked Singer final?

The Masked Singer: Who was Sloth?

The judging panel of Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross were joined by Katherine Ryan for the semi-final.

It marked a welcome return for the Canadian comedian, who previously competed on the show as Pigeon back in 2023.

After each of the five characters had performed once, the audience cast their votes. Sloth received the fewest and was sent home.

The judges were visibly shocked when Sloth removed the mask to reveal TV presenter Ben Fogle.

Once unveiled, Ben joked that the heavy and warm costume had helped him lose weight during the competition.

He also said: “I’ve done this for everyone out there who has an inner Sloth!”

Ben Fogle surprised the judges when he took off his Sloth masked (Credit: ITV)

Viewers quickly took to X to share their reactions, with many admitting they had not seen the reveal coming.

One wrote: ‘Ben Fogle has given everything to the character – Sloth has been so much fun every week! What a great sport.”

Another said: “What a surprise! Wouldn’t have guessed Ben Fogle in a million years. Well done!”

A third added: “I was convinced sloth was David Baddiel no way would I have said Ben Fogle!”

Who was Can of Worms?

After Sloth’s exit, Toastie, Moth, Conker and Can of Worms returned to the stage to sing again.

Once more, the audience voted, and this time Can of Worms received the fewest votes.

Following chants of “take it off”, the character removed the mask to reveal Marvin Humes. Mo Gilligan had already guessed his identity of the JLS singer this series.

Marvin explained he had been singing the same songs he sings to his three children at home.

He also said: “It’s been the best show I’ve been part of!” Bless.

Fans were quick to share their excitement online.

One wrote: “TRUE JLS FAN!! I KNEW IT WAS YOU!”

Another added: “Knew it was one of JLS, the farming clues just threw me off. Well done Marvin!”

And a third said: “Ahh love Marvin. A genuinely nice guy!”

Marvin Humes was hiding under Can of Worms (Credit: ITV)

Who are the Masked Singer 2026 finalists?

With the semi-final complete, three characters remain in the competition.

The Masked Singer 2026 finalists are Moth, Toastie and Conkers.

The winner will be revealed next week, which means viewers have a full seven days to speculate.

The grand final airs next Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 7pm. The show will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX, as always.

There are still some strong singers in the mix, well at least two. But who will be crowned this year’s Masked Singer champion?

We can’t wait to find out!

