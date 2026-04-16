The ending of Beef season 2 leaves a big question about Austin and Eunice

Beef season 2 ends with a trip to Korea, a bullet to the head, and a big time skip – so let’s break down exactly what happens in the finale.

The first season of Beef (one of the best Netflix shows) focused on a feud between two road-ragers. They took it too far, whether it was peeing on carpets or ruining each other’s lives.

Season 2 dials things down – slightly. It’s more passive-aggressive warfare than outright chaos. This time, it centres on Ashley (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin (Charles Melton), a young, engaged couple working at a country club. When they catch their boss Josh (Oscar Isaac) in a violent argument with his wife Lindsay (Carey Mulligan), a blackmail attempt spirals into something far bigger.

By the end, their feud evolves into a full-blown conspiracy in Korea – and the outcome isn’t what you’d expect.

***Warning: spoilers for Beef season 2 ahead***

Josh and Lindsay make peace with each other (Credit: Netflix)

How does Beef season 2 end?

The finale hinges on a near-death moment. As Austin, Ashley, and Lindsay arrive in South Korea, Josh is back home – gagged and hanging from a rope, courtesy of Chairwoman Park’s (Youn Yuh-jung) associate.

The plan is simple: stage his suicide and pin everything on guilt over embezzlement.

It almost works. But the scaffolding snaps. Josh survives, grabs a knife, and kills his attacker. He later makes his way to Korea to rescue his wife – and, reluctantly, “the kids”.

Meanwhile, Eunice (Seoyeon Jang) slips Austin a USB loaded with evidence against Park, who’s covering up another death. To avoid detection, he swallows it… and later retrieves it after dinner.

They align with Dr. Kim (Song Kang-ho), Park’s husband, who’s grown wary of her and fears he’s next.

Naturally, everything goes wrong. Dr. Kim is killed. Austin, Ashley, and Lindsay flee the building and make it onto the street. For a moment, it looks like they’ve escaped – until Josh shows up and accidentally exposes them.

They’re all captured again. Josh and Lindsay reconcile and agree to sacrifice “the kids”. Austin and Ashley finally split. She also returns the USB she’d secretly taken earlier.

Then come the final twists: Austin hands the USB to Park, and Josh confesses to everything in exchange for Lindsay’s safety.

Who dies?

None of the main four die – but the finale still racks up a body count.

Park’s assassin is killed during the failed hanging. Dr. Kim is shot in the head while trying to help the group escape.

Woosh (BM), Park’s relative and a club employee, is also killed after becoming suspicious of her scheme in a previous episode.

Ashley and Austin end up together, but at what cost? (Credit: Netflix)

Beef season 2 ends with a big time jump

After Josh and Lindsay’s goodbye in Korea, the story jumps forward eight years.

Ashley and Austin have effectively taken their place. She’s now general manager, while he appears to be the primary caregiver to their child.

Even their conversations mirror the past – including a near-identical exchange with Troy (William Fichtner) and Ava (Mikaela Hoover).

Josh, meanwhile, is thriving in prison. He’s essentially become the go-to guy – well-connected, respected, and able to get anything.

Eventually, he’s released.

“I’ve had a lot of time to reflect… I made a lot of mistakes, hurt a lot of people, and life certainly didn’t turn out the way I thought it would,” he says.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter. Most importantly, I’m really glad that everyone I love is happy.”

Who ends up together?

Despite everything, Austin and Ashley stay together.

He had confessed his love for Eunice, but ultimately chose security over uncertainty – siding with Park and locking in a future with Ashley.

It’s not exactly romantic. If anything, it feels like they’ve committed to stability rather than each other.

Josh and Lindsay’s ending is more bittersweet. She promised to wait for him – but instead remarried and moved away. Still, as she watches his release interview, it’s clear her feelings haven’t gone anywhere.

They had the worst relationship in season 2 (Credit: Netflix)

What happened with Chairwoman Park and Dr. Kim?

Dr. Kim is Park’s second husband and a surgeon in Seoul. Ignoring advice to retire, he accidentally kills a patient.

At the same time, Park discovers Josh has been skimming money from the club.

She turns it into leverage – forcing him to front a larger embezzlement scheme used to cover up the death.

It’s a fragile setup, and unsurprisingly, it collapses. Josh ends up taking the fall.

Troy doesn’t help Josh when he needs it most (Credit: Netflix)

Why did Troy call the police?

Josh asks Troy for help getting to Seoul. Instead, Troy calls the sheriff.

He’d uncovered the embezzlement and assumed Josh was stealing from the club.

It wasn’t about Park or the wider conspiracy – just suspicion. Luckily, Josh overhears the call and escapes before the police arrive, forcing him into Park’s orbit and eventually landing him in Korea in handcuffs.

Did Eunice feel the same way about Austin? (Credit: Netflix)

What happened between Austin and Eunice?

This is the big emotional question. There’s clear chemistry throughout, and he eventually tells her he loves her – and she almost says it back.

But there’s hesitation. In the finale, he tries to choose her. He calls, tells her everything, and says he loves her again.

When she responds, something feels off.

His reaction says it all. The doubt creeps in – and instead of running to her, he turns back, gives up the USB, and chooses the safer life with Ashley.

It’s not a triumphant moment: it’s a compromise.

What do the ants mean?

Ants appear constantly throughout the season – on lights, food, ceilings.

Symbolically, they point to persistence, teamwork, and collective effort.

Sandra Ingerman, an author and spiritual healing expert, wrote: “In contemporary spiritual practice, ants often represent the power of small, consistent actions. Their appearance in the home can be a synchronistic reminder that seemingly minor efforts, when consistent, create major transformation.”

Across the season, the pattern is clear: when characters work together, they succeed. When they act alone, things fall apart.

Read more: The best films on Netflix this month

Beef season 2 is available to stream on Netflix now.

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