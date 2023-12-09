Strictly bosses reportedly keen on signing Tom Hiddleston up for 2024

Could Loki himself..sorry, Tom Hiddleston, be taking part in Strictly next year?

Marvel star Tom Hiddleston was in the audience of the show last week along with his partner, Zawe Ashton – and now bosses are reportedly keen on signing him up…

Tom surprised fans by appearing in the Strictly audience last week (Credit: BBC)

Marvel star Tom Hiddleston ‘mad about’ Strictly

Tom, best known for his role as Loki in the Marvel movies. has previously spoken in interviews of his love of the dance competition.

He has described himself as “mad about it” in a radio interview with host Zoe Ball.

Could this all lead to Tom appearing on Strictly Come Dancing next year?

Tom has been outspoken about his love of Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly bosses set sights on Tom Hiddleston for next year’s competition

According to The Sun, BBC bosses are keen to sign up Tom following his surprise appearance in the Strictly audience.

“Tom is a huge fan of Strictly and asked to come backstage to last Saturday’s show. He sat in the audience for the live show and beforehand asked for selfies with all of the pros,” a source told the tabloid.

The hope is that next year, he’ll be the big-name signing

The source continued: “He told producers he’d love to be on it so the hope is that next year, he’ll be the big-name signing.”

“He also met Kate Middleton and Prince George who were also backstage, and had an amazing evening.”

Is Tom headed for the Strictly ballroom? ED! approached Tom’s reps for comment. The BBC declined to comment.

Bobby could be next to go (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier ‘in trouble’ ahead of this weekend’s elimination?

In other news from the Strictly Ballroom, Bobby Brazier has been tipped to leave the competition this weekend.

Speaking on behalf of online bookies Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton has revealed that he thinks Bobby could be eliminated tomorrow.

“I think Bobby could be in trouble this week. Although he has done really well to get through to the semi-finals, he isn’t the strongest dancer in the competition. Based on his last performance, Bobby was lacking slightly compared to Layton and Ellie,” he said.

“He has definitely had a turbulent journey on the show. I did think Bobby could have been a potential winner, but there’s been a few facial expressions and a real lack of confidence in recent weeks,” he continued.

This follows recent events of the show – with Bobby and Dianne narrowly avoiding elimination against Angela Rippon a few weeks ago.

Could Bobby’s time be up?

Strictly continues tonight (Saturday, December 9) at 7.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

