All the clues Strictly stars Pete Wicks and Jowita Pryzstal are an item and how the BBC is embracing it

Speculation that Strictly stars Pete Wicks and Jowita Pryzstal are dating is currently raging – and the BBC appears to be doing very little to stop the chatter.

The pair took to the dance floor on Saturday night (September 21) with a smouldering paso doble, with their near-kiss setting Twitter on fire.

Since then, gushing social media posts and cutesy TV appearances have only served to intensify the speculation, with It Takes Two producers getting in on the act last night (September 23) with not one but three references to Pete’s penis!

So do they know something we don’t? Pete’s had a wild love life lived in the spotlight since shooting to fame on TOWIE and here are all the clues that Jowita might be the woman to finally tame him…

Strictly star Pete Wicks: Early romance rumours

Before Pete’s partnership with Jowita was even revealed, the pair were seen looking cosy at a glitzy awards bash.

“Pete was admiring Jowita’s outfits and told her she looked stunning,” a source at the NTAs told MailOnline. “They were deep in conversation, and were both leaning in close. It got people talking and wondering if there might be a Strictly romance this year after all.”

They then added: “There was a lot of affection between the pair. He was whispering in her ear which really made her smile. At one point, Pete placed a protective hand on Jowita’s shoulder, it all looked very lovey dovey.”

‘Oooh, look at your two’

No sooner had TOWIE star Pete been paired with Jowita and Strictly fans were already gossiping on the hashtag.

“Pete and Jowita will definitely be the Strictly curse couple,” predicted one viewer. “Pete and his partner are giving chemistry,” said another. “I am SO here for Pete and Jowita OMG,” said another. “Pete and Jowita … deffo a vibe there,” another agreed.

Even Strictly pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin seemed to spot some chemistry between the pair, raising our eyebrows with what could be a telling comment about the pair (that wasn’t cut by BBC producers, we may add!).

After they were coupled up, Pete and Jowita went to meet three of the other newly-formed couples – one of whom was Nikita and his partner Sam Quek. As Pete and Jowita made their entrance, Nikita declared: “Oh, look at you two!”

Make of that what you will…

‘Sounds like Pete is falling in love’

Pete’s also spoken to best pal Sam Thompson about Jowita on their Staying Relevant podcast.

“Jowita is just – I could not have got a better partner,” he smiled, ditching his usual trademark frown.

“I can’t sit here and go ‘she’s my life’ – we don’t know each other that well. But what I do know is that she makes me feel good. And that is really important and hopefully I make her feel good and that’s a really nice place to be, you know what I mean?”

Fans most certainly did know what Pete meant, with many speculating over his feelings for Jowita. “They gonna get married!” declared one listener. “Marry someone who talks about you like Pete talks about Jowita!” said another.

A third commented: “Sounds like Pete is falling in love.”

Did Strictly stars Pete and Jowita kiss?

Viewers of Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing definitely seem to think that the pair kissed during their intense paso.

Rushing to social media after, one asked: “Was that a KISS between Pete and Jowita?” Another posted: “Please tell me I’m not the only one who saw Pete kiss his dance partner during their routine just now?!”

It looked like a near-kiss to us, but we’re here for it!

It Takes Two appearance fuels Pete and Jowita romance rumours

Last night’s It Takes Two (September 23) saw Pete and Jowita appear on the show, with a lot of flirty banter and not one but three references to Pete’s nether regions.

The couple’s cosy body language as they chatted to host Janette Manrara left viewers wondering if there was more than just a dance partnership between them.

One said: “Their chemistry is palpable!” as a second viewer watching at home added: “Pete and Jowita have the best chemistry of any couple this series by far.”

Pete also gushed said: “I am absolutely loving it and I never thought I would be because I didn’t think this was really my thing, I’m not a dancer. I don’t think I have rhythm, but what I am loving is the whole learning experience and that the bit that is most exciting for me, in the rehearsal room with Jowita.”

He then said: “It’s my favourite bit because I’m a bit geeky and I love to learn something that’s really and utterly new to me, it makes me really happy.” Turning to Jowita, he added: “And she makes me really happy every day.”

Janette couldn’t hide her surprised reaction, turning to the cameras and replying: “Aww, you guys. This is cute!”

Pete’s ‘wick’

Now, for those not up on their Cockney rhyming slang, the word ‘wick’ is a popular term for penis. Someone on It Takes Two had clearly brushed up, because they appeared to make the connection between Pete’s surname and the slang meaning.

When Jowita first appeared on screen, the caption beneath her name read: “The flame to Pete’s Wick.” Tame, and not something we’d have necessarily picked up on, had it not been for what happened next.

When the man himself appeared on screen, the caption writers had stepped things up a gear. His caption read: “Big Wick Energy.”

Could they be any less subtle?!

Pete’s hips don’t lie

The third time Pete’s penis was alluded to was after Janette pointed out his gyrating at the top of the Strictly stairs on Saturday night.

“You did this at the top of the stairs when you came out,” she said as a clip played. “You have no rhythm but you can do that,” she said.

“I told you we shouldn’t have done that,” Pete said to Jowita. “What do you mean we shouldn’t have done that?” she bickered back. “It was Pete’s idea actually.”

He then told Janette: “Basically from the waist up… bad. From the bum down… bad. But the bit in the middle,” he said, gesticulating to his groin, “it works.”

“Right,” a visibly shocked Janette said. “Take that however you want to,” Pete concluded with a knowing smile.

Jowita thaws Pete’s black heart

Jowita took to Instagram after It Takes Two to thank the show for having them.

Sharing several pictures of the pair, with Pete’s arms wrapped around his pro partner, she posted: “Our first It Takes Two. Thank you for having us.”

Pete replied to Jowita’s post, mentioning nothing about the show, instead rather cryptically (or not!) posting: “Yes to you,” with a black heart emoji.

‘It’s a love story’

This Saturday night (September 28), the pair will dance an American smooth, and we reckon the routine will do little to stop the are-they-aren’t-they rumours.

Asked by Janette if there will be lots of storytelling, Jowita revealed: “It’s a love story. It’s a bit bumpy but in the end…”

Pete chipped in: “It’s based on my previous relationships!”

Here’s hoping it’s a happier ending, or at least some good scores, for Pete and Jowita.

The BBC refused to comment on the romance rumours. ED! has contacted Pete and Jowita’s reps for comment.

