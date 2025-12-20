Strictly fans ‘sobbing’ as George Clarke breaks down in tears ahead of final as he admits ‘this is awful’

Strictly finalist George Clarke broke down in tears during an emotional interview ahead of the final tonight (Saturday, December 20).

The TikTok star, 26, along with his pro dance partner, Alexis Warr, 25, were on It Takes Two last night (Friday, December 19) when things took an emotional turn.

George Clarke emotional on It Takes Two

Last night (Friday, December 19) saw the final It Takes Two of 2025 air on BBC Two.

The show, which preceded tonight’s final (Saturday, December 20), saw George, Karen Carney, and Amber Davies make appearances.

They were joined by their respective pro dancers – Alexis, Carlos Gu, and Nikita Kuzmin.

During the show, the finalists were shown messages from their friends and family wishing them luck for the final.

And it all proved to be a bit too much for George, who broke down in tears after receiving messages from his sister, cousin, and his aunt.

“Guys, you’ve made it through 12 weeks with great scores, zero dance-offs, what would it mean to you to lift that Glitterball Trophy?” Fleur East asked.

“I don’t think we’ve…. sorry,” a choked-up George said, wiping away tears.

George in tears

“I don’t really think we’ve thought about it [the final]. I’ve really tried not to this week because I think that’s why we’ve enjoyed the process so much – we’ve been so present.

“Sorry, this is awful of me,” he said as he continued to battle the tears.

“We’ve been so present and focused on each week, I’ve really enjoyed that. I mean it would be incredible to lift the glitterball trophy. I’ve got insane amounts of imposter syndrome anyway from getting this far, but I think no matter whether we go home with the trophy or not, it won’t be a week of celebration.

“I think Sunday and especially Monday will hit incredibly hard, just not going into it. It’s crazy.”

Strictly fans emotional as George Clarke chokes back tears

Fans of the show were left emotional as George grew teary-eyed during last night’s show.

“I’m emotional for George now [crying emojis],” one fan tweeted.

“Aww, George [sad emoji, heartbreak emoji],” another said.

“Oh, George Clarke, you are so loved by so many,” a third wrote.

“Awwww, George, don’t cry you’re gonna set me off,” another tweeted.

“Oh, George [sad emoji] Sobbing,” a fifth added.

“Not me sobbing watching @George_Clarkey crying …he is such a lovely guy…,” another said.

Fans hoping for George to lift the Glitterball Trophy may be disappointed. The star is currently at 2/1 to win, behind Karen Carney, who is clear favourite at 4/11 to emerge victorious tonight.

Strictly concludes tonight (Saturday, December 20) from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

