Strictly star Caig Revel Horwood’s tears branded ‘bit weird’ as Brendan Cole admits it ‘could be his last series’

Former Strictly star Brendan Cole has spoken out about Craig Revel Horwood breaking down in tears on Saturday’s final, branding it “a bit weird.”

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola won this year’s series on Saturday night, while Bobby Brazier and Layton Williams missed out on a chance to bag the Glitterball trophy. However, an odd moment occurred in the final as Craig broke down in tears, leaving fans baffled.

Speaking to Sky Bingo and ED!, professional dancer Brendan Cole pointed out Craig wasn’t the only one tearing up.

Speaking about the judges, he said: “They all seemed a little emotional, it was a bit weird. Craig wasn’t the only one. Anton [Du Beke] had a little tear in his eye when talking to Bobby. They were all emotional.”

He continued: “I suppose there’s speculation that it could be Craig’s last series.

“He might be hanging up his boots and maybe that was why he’s feeling like it was the end of an era. Who knows what goes on in people’s minds? Obviously, we as punters don’t see the stuff that goes on behind the scenes, we don’t see the relationships formed.”

He then went on to say that after the show, the judges and the contestants drink together.

“It was a powerful final, lots of strong dancing, lots of heartwarming statements, good stories between them all. So who knows? Maybe it just made everybody a little bit more emotional,” he explained.

Elsewhere on the show, Craig had fans in stitches as he gushed over Ellie and Vito’s performance while taking a swipe at former Strictly star Natasha Kaplinksy.

Elsewhere, a source has fuelled Ellie and Vito romance rumours by claiming the duo “can’t imagine” life without each other. The claims come after This Morning host Craig Doyle claimed there is 100% a romance between the duo.

