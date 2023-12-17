Strictly: Craig Revel Horwood’s tears could hint that he’s set to quit the show, expert claims

Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood was very tearful during last night’s edition of the show – however, his tears could be hiding a deeper meaning.

One body language expert reckons Craig’s tears could hint at him exiting the show!

Craig got emotional on the show (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood in tears during Strictly final

Last night’s edition of Strictly saw Craig get a little teary-eyed.

As he gave feedback on Ellie and Vito’s showdance, Craig’s emotions got the better of him. Speaking about how the lift went wrong in their dance, he said: “I’m so pleased that you did take a risk. And I think back, actually, to series one and I was imagining Natasha Kaplinksy doing that and how far this programme has come.

Choking back tears, he said: “You’re amazing”.

Perhaps it was just the occasion that led to Craig getting teary-eyed. However, body language expert Judi James has suggested it could mean that his time on the show is coming to an end.

Craig, of course, has been on the show since it launched in 2004. Could this be his final year?

Craig was comforted by Motsi (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood to quit Strictly?

Speaking to The Mirror, Judi said that Craig showing his softer side on TV was “out of character”.

“Last night though Craig was openly tearful and overwhelmed at times. Tears might flow like Niagara on Strictly but Craig’s were authentic and fans are right to wonder what was prompting them,” she said.

“His verbal messages gave clues that he was being nostalgic and sentimental. He said he’d been thinking back to the first show and how far it had progressed, which can imply someone is leaving a show, taking one final look back and seeing it as a whole, rather than as ongoing,” she then continued.

Judi then said that Craig’s emotional behaviour continued throughout the show and that all the fighting back tears were genuine.

“By the end, he was just clapping rather than speaking, which is a rare move for a judge during the millions-of-viewers finale show. Hopefully, he wasn’t dropping hints about it being his last show. Strictly just won’t be the same without Craig,” she said.

Were Layton and Nikita ‘robbed’? (Credit: BBC)

Layton ‘robbed’, fans claim

In other Strictly-related news, fans claimed that Layton had been robbed of the Glitterball Trophy last night (Sunday, December 16).

Layton and Nikita picked up two perfect 40s, as well as a 39, for their three performances last night. However, they were pipped to the trophy by Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola.

Some fans believed that Layton and Nikita had been “robbed” of the award.

“Layton was absolutely robbed,” one fan fumed. “Great final and I have nothing against Ellie and Vito but Layton and Nikita were robbed. Such a shame,” another said.

“What a final. Congratulations to Ellie and Vito although personally, I would have preferred Layton and Nikita to have lifted the Glitterball,” a third said.

Strictly returns on Christmas Day at 4.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

