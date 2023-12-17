Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood appeared emotional as he referred to a former winner during last night’s final.

Craig looked to be a bit teary as she congratulated and consoled Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola over their second performance of the evening.

Ellie and Vito, who went on to lift the Glitterball, suffered a minor mishap over a lift during their Showdance.

But while both recovered brilliantly, Ellie looked rattled as she received the judges’ comments.

Strictly 2023 final news: Craig Revel Horwood comment about Natasha Kaplinsky

Craig, the only member of the Strictly judging panel to have been part of the BBC One series since it began in 2004, drew comparisons to how the quality of performances has soared over the years as he reassured Ellie and Vito.

He said: “I’m so pleased that you did take a risk. And I think back, actually, to series one and I was imagining Natasha Kaplinksy doing that and how far this programme has come.”

On the verge of crying, Craig added: “You’re amazing.”

“Was quite moved when Craig was so emotional after Ellie’s dance with the slip-up at the end. Saying how far the programme had come when he said could you imagine Natasha Kaplinsky doing that on the first ever Strictly,” one Twitter user observed.

But many fans on social media tittered over what they interpreted as a dig against newsreader Natasha during the emotional moment.

‘Shade’ at Natasha Kaplinsky?

“Craig throwing shade at Natasha Kaplinsky #Strictly,” claimed one Twitter user, adding laughing emojis to their words.

“Only Craig Revel Horwood could get emotional and teary and manage to drag Natasha Kaplinsky for filth all in the same moment #Strictly,” posted another.

A bit of a rough comment if you’re Natasha Kaplinsky.

A third said: “I know what he meant, it’s about how the programme’s evolved, but a bit of a rough comment if you’re Natasha Kaplinsky.”

While a fourth claimed: “That unintentional dig at Natasha Kaplinsky might be the funniest thing Craig has ever said #Strictly.”

And a fifth reckoned, chuckling: “There was no need to do Natasha Kaplinsky dirty like that #StrictlyFinal #StrictlyComeDancing.”

A ‘sign’ from Craig?

However, others pondered whether Craig may have been reflecting on his lengthy Strictly run as they speculated about his judging future.

“Why do I feel that Natasha Kaplinsky comment from Craig is a sign he might be leaving?” tweeted one.

And another added: “Apparently there is speculation that was Craig Revel Horwood’s last series of judging Strictly simply because he got all emotional and mentioned the first series when Natasha Kaplinsky won!”

