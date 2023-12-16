Strictly judges – from retirement to pig farming, all the clues we could be facing a panel shake-up in 2024

Strictly Come Dancing’s grand finale is over – but could one or two of the judges be leaving the BBC show for good?

Some of the Strictly judges have already hinted at leaving the panel. And, as 2023 wraps, could that have been the final time (apart from the pre-recorded Christmas special) that we see the fab four behind their desks together?

Let’s take a look at the evidence…

Shirley Ballas said the negative comments snowballed out of control on last year’s series (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas hinted she may quit Strictly last year

Shirley has been on the show since Len Goodman’s departure, but it seems she might be swapping her Strictly sequins for something a lot less glamorous. Speaking to The Times, Shirley confessed that she hit an “all-time low” during last year’s series. She admitted that the frequent trolling had “snowballed out of control”.

She explained at the time: “Some of the messages were so cruel. Just, how ugly you are and how fat you are, and how you’ve got horrible arms, and, ‘You don’t like men. You don’t like women. You don’t like black men. You don’t like black women.’ And then once it starts steamrolling, it goes even further, and then it gets personal, about your being, how you look.”

Following this, the star judge admitted she might quit her Strictly career to graze a pig farm instead. The mum of one, who recently became a grandma, said: “People see me on Strictly all glammed up. But really deep down inside I love all the activities that people would never expect I would love.”

Craig Revel Horwood on his plans

Back in November, Craig Revel Horwood cheekily confessed he wanted to “hang up his shoes and enjoy life” when he turns 60.

While he will turn 60 on January 4 2025, this subtle hint has given fans a reason to predict that the next series in 2024 will be Mr Nasty’s last. Talking to Best magazine, Craig said he’s “working hard while he can”, as he revealed his future plans.

“I’m now the same age as the late, great Len Goodman was when he first started. That’s scary, isn’t it?!” he said.

While Brendon Cole said he “wouldn’t mind” taking Craig’s seat on the judging panel. He said: “Obviously, I would pop my hand firmly in the air to replace Craig. But I don’t think that will be on the cards any time soon and I’m not vying for his job.”

Anton Du Beke tipped to leave Strictly

Meanwhile, bookies have recently tipped Anton Du Beke to leave the show, as they have him at odds of 2/1. These odds put him ahead of his other co-judges including Motsi Mabuse. According to the Daily Star Anton is the “most likely” judge to leave the show. PR expert Rochelle White told the tabloid it would be “good for him” and his career.

Anton Du Beke tipped by bookies to leave Strictly in the next series (Credit: BBC)

But that’s not all, Motsi Mabuse has been in the spotlight after fans claimed she was biased towards Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin – which resulted in tennis champion Annabel Croft leaving the competition. But will she leave Strictly?

Well, it seems Motsi is unlikely to leave the judging panel. According to reports in the Express, celebrity psychic and body language expert Inbaal Honigman said she won’t leave the show.

She explained: ” She’s a person who wants to be excited about what she has, so she doesn’t want to give up a bird in the hand to search for two in the bush.”

