Strictly judge Anton Du Beke tipped by bookies to leave show after latest series

Anton Du Beke could be the next star to leave Strictly Come Dancing, the bookmakers have said.

The professional dancer, 57, has been on the show since 2004. He only became a judge back in 2021 when Bruno Tonioli left after 18 years on the judging panel. However, it’s now been predicted that Anton could be leaving the dancing show too.

Strictly Come Dancing: Anton Du Beke could be leaving

According to the Daily Star Anton is most likely judge to leave the show, as bookies have him at odds of 2/1.

The odds put him ahead of his other co-stars including Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas, who are at 5/2 and 3/1. Meanwhile, Craig Revel Horwood been has chalked up at 5/1 by the bookies.

PR expert Rochelle White claimed his exit would be “good for him and his career.”

She told the tabloid that there could be a “number of reasons” for his departure. “As much as a brand association is great. No one wants to be known as one thing forever. Like anything, people will have their thoughts and opinions. But I don’t feel that it would backfire.”

She added that shows like “ST2C Bake Off, Who Do You Think You Are, The One Show” would be refreshing if he participated and even revealed that it would showcase a “new side” of him on screen.

Annabel Croft vs Bobby Brazier

Meanwhile, EastEnders star Bobby Brazier and former tennis professional Annabel Croft found themselves in the bottom two. However, it was Annabel who was voted off by the judges.

Talking about her exit from the show on It Takes Two last night (Monday, December 11), Annabel said: “I’m a little bit sad that I couldn’t get you to get us to the final.

Of course, we would have loved to have gone through, but we had some stiff opposition. So I’m proud of where we came.”

Anton Du Beke should do shows that bring out a different side if he leaves says an expert (Credit: BBC)

“It’s quite hard watching all of that back because it’s so much emotion and it was quite a rollercoaster ride.

“I felt like I’d won the glitterball. I had this enormous ball of glitter sitting next to me right now from the moment that we met,” she the continued.

“It was like, well I’ve won, because I have the most amazing partner and that’s exactly how I felt.”

The final trio who will battle it out for the glitterball trophy this weekend are Layton Williams, Ellie Leach, and Bobby Brazier.

The Strictly Final airs on Saturday, December 16 at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

