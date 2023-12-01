Strictly fans are unusually unhappy with Anton Du Beke as he presided over the Pro Challenge on It Takes Two this week.

The week saw the likes of Gorka Marquez and Johannes Radebe taking on the challenge.

This year the pros are attempting to set a new Guinness World Record for the most quickstep pendulums performed in 30 seconds. Any incomplete steps, mistakes or inconsistencies are taken off from their total score at the end.

Fans aren’t pleased with Anton for talking throughout the pro dancers during the challenge (Credit: BBC)

Gorka was distracted by Strictly judge Anton Du Beke

Gorka and Johannes appeared together. Pro Gorka was the first to perform hisq uickstep pendulums. During his attempt, he said he knew he had messed up a few times. However, he partially blamed this on judge Anton talking throughout and responding to him.

“I’m a man, I can’t do two things at the same time,” Gorka joked. “Anton kept distracting me, I was like: ‘Anton, shh, I’m focused!'”

Shortly after, viewers watched Johannes’ attempt. Just like with Gorka, Anton continued to speak throughout the 30 seconds.

When it came down to finding out how many steps they both did, Gorka completed 15 steps while Johannes achieved 13 steps. However, Johannes only had one disqualification while Gorka had six.

Following the results, Johannes headed to joint first place on the leaderboard with 12 steps. Gorka is currently last with nine steps.

Johannas tied with Jowita in first place (Credit: BBC)

Viewers are annoyed with Anton

It seems viewers were not pleased with Anton talking throughout the challenge and called him out for distracting the dancers. Some even wanted Craig Revel Horwood, who used to oversee the Pro Challenge, to return in place of Anton.

“Watching the pro-challenge last night and I wish Anton would stop talking to those taking part. They lose concentration. Gorka actually said as much as it happened to him,” one user wrote.

“I thought the same tbh. Especially with that particular sequence. They’d need to count and concentrate I’d have thought,” another person shared.

“I said the same thing, I don’t think Craig was like that,” a third remarked.

“I much prefer Craig doing it,” a fourth stated.

“So off-putting!” a fifth shared.

