During last night’s (October 2) episode of It Takes Two, Strictly just Anton du Beke hits back at the criticism regarding the judges’ scores.

The 57 year old served as a professional dancer on Strictly when it first aired in 2004. After a successful run, Anton left the dancefloor and became a judge in 2021.

Anton responds to criticism regarding the judges scores (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Anton Du Beke says you cannot be ‘marked way high’ if ‘mistakes’ are made

With passionate viewers watching Strictly every weekend, many have pointed out their criticisms regarding the scores from the judges.

Noting that this series is just weeks away from filming in Blackpool, Anton stated the level of talent will be “so strong” by that point.

“I think one of the strongest Blackpools we’ve ever had,” he remarked.

Admitting that the contestants are still making a lot of mistakes, Anton explained why the panel might still be a little harsh with their scores.

“I just want be clear on this,” he said. “It begins with a clean routine. It starts from there. You cannot be marked way high if you’ve made mistakes. It’s sort of a minimum requirement that you don’t go wrong.”

Despite their faults, Anton expressed their dancing outside of their mistakes is usually good. But he did tell host Janette Manrara that he doesn’t think any contestant’s ballroom hold is yet up to scratch.

Anton has only given one score of 10 so far this year (Credit: BBC)

Anton has only given one 10 this series so far

While Anton is known for being fairly generous with his scores, he has only given one 10 this series so far. His highest score was given to Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin for their salsa during week 5.

“It was outstanding, really,” Anton said in response to why he believed it deserved a 10. “There wasn’t really anything to not like.

“I’m not sure what else he would have been able to do with that dance, even if he had more time.”

