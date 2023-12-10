Strictly 2023: Motsi Mabuse leaves fans baffled after telling Annabel Croft she isn’t looking for a ‘perfect dance’

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has left viewers confused after telling 2023 contestant Annabel Croft that she isn’t looking for a “perfect dance”.

And it was a sentiment some found to be particularly strange coming from one of the judges…

The surprising moment came during last night’s episode of Strictly (Saturday, December 9), following Annabel and partner Johannes Radebe’s first dance of the evening.

Strictly 2023: Motsi makes ‘honest’ admission about Annabel

Following Annabel and Johannes‘ salsa, the judges chimed in with their critique. While they praised Annabel for her hard work, the judges did pick up on some technical flaws to the dance.

However, this didn’t seem to matter to Motsi.

“Those lifts! Some things just do not need to be perfect. To be honest, right now we don’t want to see a perfect dance because I find that boring,” Motsi said.

She continued: “Let’s be honest! We want to see joy and love and a student that came here and could not dance and that after 12 weeks put that on the dance floor! That is what we need to see.”

‘My word she talks some tripe’

Writing on Twitter (now X) a number of fans picked up on Motsi’s odd remarks, finding it a strange thing for a judge to say.

“We don’t want a perfect dance” says Motsi. Then gives an 8 hmm,” wrote one fan, referring to the discrepancy between her scoring and what she had said.

“We are not looking for the perfect dance?” Motsi to Annabelle. But Layton can do a near-perfect dance, but they want more! Make up your minds, judges. I like them both. Don’t come at me,” said a second.

“Motsi doesn’t want the dance to be perfect? My word she talks some tripe,” another wrote.

“‘Some things don’t need to be perfect…’ Don’t be ridiculous Motsi, it’s a competition at the end of the day,” said a fourth.

“Motsi did not just say she finds perfect dances boring… Can we please reshuffle the judging panel next year?!” another said.

