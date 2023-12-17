Strictly: Layton Williams fans fume as they claim star was ‘robbed’ amid Ellie Leach’s victory

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 finalist Layton Williams reckon the West End star was “robbed” of victory during last night’s final (Saturday, December 17).

Layton and his pro partner Nikita Kuzmin racked up two scores of 40 points and one of 39 during Saturday evening’s final. The duo entered some of the most breathtaking performances the BBC One dance contest has witnessed in two decades of the series, never mind in 2023.

But despite their near-flawless Quickstep, Argentine tango, and Showdance routines, Layton and Nikita were denied the win the Strictly leaderboard indicated they deserved.

Congratulations to Strictly 2023 winners Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola! (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly 2023: Layton Williams ‘robbed’?

Following the announcement that the viewers’ pick was former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and her pro Vito Coppola, Layton and Nikita could be seen graciously congratulating the winners, smiling and applauding.

But not all of Layton and Nikita’s supporters were as convinced.

Within moments of the result, one fan on Twitter posted: “Still gonna say Layton and Nikita were robbed #Strictly.”

I have nothing against Ellie and Vito but Layton and Nikita were robbed.

Another moaned: ‘Layton was robbed!!!! #Strictly.”

And a third echoed: “Layton was absolutely robbed #Strictly.”

Meanwhile, a fourth reflected: “Great final and I have nothing against Ellie and Vito but Layton and Nikita were robbed. Such a shame #StrictlyComeDancing.”

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola moments after being confirmed as Strictly 2023 winners (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Ellie learned and improved the most’

Other viewers admitted they were torn about who to pick as their winner between Ellie and Layton.

“I loved Layton and Nikita and the choice to pair them. He was the best dancer in the final. I have no prejudice and applaud him. I voted for Ellie because, in my view, she had learned and improved the most. Her journey in dance was the greatest in this year’s competition,” reasoned one fan.

Another said: “What a final. Congratulations to Ellie and Vito although personally, I would have preferred Layton and Nikita to have lifted the Glitterball.”

“Ellie and Vito were brilliant, although I would have been happy to see Layton and Nikita win too,” posted someone else.

And yet another wrote: “I absolutely love Layton and Nikita but I’m actually glad they didn’t win. If you look at where they all started from, Ellie has grown and improved the most over the series. To me Layton was amazing from day 1.”

The three-couple final was also rounded out by soap actor Bobby Brazier, who danced with Dianne Buswell.

Strictly returns on Christmas Day at 4.55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

