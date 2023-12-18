Strictly: Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola shut down relationship rumours – but Craig Doyle insists it’s ‘100% a romance’

Strictly 2023 champs Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola have finally set the record straight about their romance – but Craig Doyle isn’t having any of it.

The pair were crowned the winners of the glitzy BBC One show at the weekend, beating Bobby Brazier and Layton Williams. But all throughout the competition, Ellie and Vito’s close partnership has sparked plenty of romance rumours.

And this week, the dancing duo appeared on This Morning, where they finally spoke out about their alleged sizzling romance.

Strictly 2023 Ellie and Vito address ‘romance’ rumours

On Monday (December 18) This Morning returned for its latest instalment – fronted by Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle. And it was jam-packed show, with not only I’m A Celeb winner Sam Thompson there, but Strictly winners Ellie and Vito too.

Keen to get the goss, Josie quizzed Ellie and Vito on reports of their romance. She said: “Right guys I’ve got to ask, we’ve seen you on that dance floor and you’re so beautiful to watch. Is there any romance between you guys? Are the rumours true or not?”

Laughing, Ellie said: “Honestly, we’ve just been having the most amazing time. We’ve built a really strong bond and a friendship that will last forever.”

Strictly winners have ‘100% romance’ says This Morning star

Vito then chimed in and said: “I’m a very first impression person. When we met, straight away we had that feeling that we’ve know each other for ages.”

Turning to his partner Ellie, Vito gushed: “I’m just so so lucky to have you in my life.”

But This Morning host Craig wasn’t having it. He quipped: “100% romance. 100%!” Ellie, Vito and Josie then attempted to silence him as Ellie and Vito said: “No, no, no,” while Josie added: “They’re lucky they have each other.”

Expert calls Ellie a ‘superstar’

It comes after Ellie Leach is predicted to sign a big-money deal that could rival her old job.

Ellie played the role of Faye Windass in Coronation Street for over 10 years from 2011 to 2023. As previously reported, her character was not killed off, leaving the possibility open for her to return. However, it seems many doors might open after her time on Strictly.

According to Brand and Culture Expert Nick Ede, he predicts that her career will continue to blossom in a big way. “Ellie is a superstar on the dancefloor and I can expect she will scooped up by another soap or she will be offered a starring role in her own right,” he said.

If another soap doesn’t hire Ellie, Nick believes she could lead a play of musical instead. He added: “There are lots of plays and musicals coming to the West End so I can see her starring in a show like past Strictly stars, including Jill Halfpenny, Ore Oduba and Kara Tointon.”

