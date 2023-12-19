Strictly stars Ellie and Vito ‘can’t imagine’ life without each other as romance rumours heat up

Strictly stars Ellie Leach and Vito have continued to spark romance rumours following their ballroom win the other day.

The duo have shut down relationship rumours in several interviews, but fans aren’t convinced.

Ellie Leach can’t imagine life without Vito Coppola

According to Heat magazine, the Coronation Street star “swore” that she wouldn’t be that person who fell for their dance partner.

However, things have taken an unexpected turn as she’s grown closer to Vito. An insider revealed to the magazine that the couple has formed an “intimate relationship” together, which means they can’t be without each other.

Insiders revealed Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola have an intimate relationship (Credit: This Morning)

“He has been so patient with her and all of Ellie’s family love him to bits, too. He’s become an honorary member. Vito feels the same about Ellie. He can’t stop talking about her or smiling whenever he’s with her,” added the source.

Despite this, Ellie and Vito will have to “adjust” to life without Strictly and deal with the newfound attention from the public.

The source continued: “They won’t be spending every minute of every day together anymore, so they need to adjust to that. The Strictly bubble is great while you’re in it, but once it goes, real life and relationships can seem a lot harder.”

ED! has contacted Ellie and Vito’s reps for comment.

They are both paired for the Strictly Live! tour

Meanwhile, Ellie and Vito have been paired up for the Strictly Live! tour next year, which will give them plenty of time to figure out if they’re an item. “Ellie has told friends she’s not putting pressure on anything. She knows Vito will be in her life forever, whether that’s just a friendship or something more.”

They then said that their family and friends can see that they’re both happy with each other.

In other news, Vito took to his Instagram and congratulated “his baby” for making it to the final. He wrote: “Lulú what can I say? I am so happy to have the possibility to dance with you for another week and have the pleasure of leading you on the dance floor. I am so proud of you.”

“You are my warrior! You are really blossoming and now you can show the entire world how amazing you are, but mostly you will prove to yourself that you are an amazing butterfly, he concluded his post,

