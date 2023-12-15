Strictly news: Craig Revel Horwood ‘doubts’ rumours Bruno Tonioli is returning to panel are ‘true’

Ahead of the Strictly final, Craig Revel Horwood reacted to news reports that Bruno Tonioli could be returning to the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel.

Craig has been on the BBC show since it started in 2004, with Bruno leaving after the 2019 series as the pandemic hit and he opted to stay in the States. Anton Du Beke took over his place on the panel.

However, with Anton tipped by bookies to leave, could Bruno be reclaiming his seat?

Craig Revel Horwood doesn’t think Bruno will be back on the judging panel (Credit: ITV)

Strictly news: Bruno comeback addressed

Earlier this week, the Daily Star revealed that bookies have the outspoken Italian at odds of 6/1 to return.

A BonusCodeBets rep told the paper: “With Anton’s future on the show uncertain, speculation has grown as to who could replace him. Strictly legend Bruno Tonioli has emerged as a 6/1 outsider to return to the show ahead of the 2024 season.”

However, earlier today (December 15), during Craig’s chat with Good Morning Britain hosts Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins, he was asked about the story.

He said: “Well, I’m seeing him on Sunday, so I’ll ask him.” Ben seemed surprised Bruno was back in the country and quipped: “Well that’s it, because he’s coming back.”

Craig replied: “No, I doubt that is true but who knows? I’ve been wrong before.” Charlotte then added: “We’ll wait to see in that case, won’t we?”

Craig revealed that the final three are all fantastic but the result lies with the general public (Credit: ITV)

He revealed his favourites on Strictly

Pushed on who he thinks will win, Craig was staying tight-lipped. He said: “It could be any one of them.”

However, he said: “Bobby [Braier] is fantastic. He has come up the ranks from not being able to do anything. He had trouble controlling his limbs and with his hands. But he’s learnt so very, very much in the time.”

He then added: “Ellie [Leach] is spectacular but I’ve not given her a 10 yet. I don’t just hand them out willy-nilly.”

Read more: Strictly It Takes Two viewers divided over Craig Revel Horwood’s admission that Layton Williams is ‘almost equal’ to Nikita Kuzmin

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.