BBC bosses are facing growing criticism from viewers after Strictly Come Dancing‘s opening credits continue to feature Dani Dyer, despite the reality star officially withdrawing from the competition due to injury and being replaced by Amber Davies.

Dani, who was originally partnered with pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin, had to pull out of the show just days before the first live performance after fracturing her ankle in rehearsals.

Her replacement, Love Island winner turned West End performer Amber, was announced just 24 hours before the live show aired.

However, fans were quick to notice that the opening titles still featured Dani, and not Amber.

Viewers questioned why Dani was still featured in the opening credits (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly complaint as Dani Dyer remains in opening credits as Amber absent

During the first week of live shows, frustrated viewers took to social media to express their confusion and disappointment at the appearance of Dani in both Strictly Come Dancing and It Takes Two’s title sequences.

“Dani Dyer in the titles still?? #Strictly,” one fan wrote, attaching a gif that read ‘Well, this is awkward.’

“Could have taken Dani off the titles! #Strictly,” another commented bluntly.

“Why is Dani Dyer still shown in the opening titles and not Amber Davies? #StrictlyComeDancing.”

“Are they ever removing Dani for Amber on the opening credits? #ItTakesTwo #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing,” one viewer questioned, alongside a facepalm emoji.

Others were more understanding of the production delay, with one user noting: “It’s only been a few days.”

Still, the consensus was clear: fans expect the BBC to update the credits now that Amber has made her official debut.

Amber made her Strictly debut over the weekend (Credit: BBC)

Amber Davies replaces Dani Dyer

Just one day before the live shows began, the BBC announced that Amber Davies would be stepping in to replace Dani.

The 28-year-old performer is best known for winning Love Island in 2017 and starring in multiple West End productions. She was paired with Dani’s original partner, Nikita Kuzmin.

Dani broke the news of her exit in a heartfelt Instagram post last week. “I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny,” she wrote.

She revealed that she had fractured her ankle and was advised to pull out of the show. “To say I’m heartbroken is the biggest understatement.”

Dani added that she would deeply miss dancing with Nikita, but vowed to support the remaining contestants

Meanwhile, speaking after the whirlwind casting decision, Amber said, “This has been the craziest 24 hours of my life. I’ve watched Strictly with my family since I was younger, and to now be part of the show is a dream come true.

I’m going to give it my all, and I am sending Dani well wishes for a speedy recovery. I hope I do her proud.”

Despite having just 24 hours to rehearse, Amber impressed the judges with a graceful waltz to Adele’s When We Were Young, earning an impressive 27 points and landing her and Nikita in the top five on the leaderboard.

