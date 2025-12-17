Heartbreaking reason why Amber Davies broke down repeatedly during last night’s It Takes Two

Strictly star Amber Davies broke down in tears on It Takes Two last night (December 16) and revealed the sad reason why.

The former Love Island winner, who is competing on the hit BBC show with dance partner Nikita Kuzmin, has reached this year’s final.

However, it hasn’t been the easiest ride for the West End performer. Over the past two weeks, Amber has landed in the bottom two. Also, she has faced public criticism.

Amber was in tears on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Amber Davies emotional on It Takes Two

While appearing on It Takes Two on Tuesday evening, Amber and Nikita spoke to host Fleur East about their Strictly journey.

“These are the last few days, and I just feel so grateful,” she admitted. “My alarm went off this morning,” Amber continued before starting to look over at her dance partner.

While getting emotional, Amber apologised and said, “Sorry, I’m such a cryer at the minute because I love it so much,” as Nikita handed her a box of tissues.

“My alarm went off this morning, and I jumped out of bed because I was thinking, ‘Today’s the last Tuesday,’ you know?” she explained.

Amber admitted that she wants to “cherish every single moment” that she has left with Nikita.

“Sorry, why am I acting like we’re never going to see each other again?” she admitted, adding: “I’m really bad at saying goodbye.”

Amber revealed she will “miss the show so much” as she explains the “Strictly bubble is bursting”.

Amber and Nikita will compete in this year’s final (Credit: BBC)

‘Amber knows she’s not going to win’

Following Amber’s appearance last night, viewers reacted.

“I think Amber knows she’s not going to win but I hope she still gives it her all on Saturday in the final,” one person wrote on X.

“Watching It Takes Two, bless Amber getting emotional that’s it’s almost over,” another person shared.

“Yeah Amber, I’m also crying because this is the last week of seeing you and Nikita,” a third remarked.

