Former Strictly star Brendan Cole has expressed concerns over Alex Kingston after she accused her of having a “rant” on Saturday night’s (November 29) show.

On Sunday (November 30), Alex and her South African dancer Johannes Radebe were voted off the show.

The pair kicked off the show on Saturday night, performing a cha cha to Ring My Bell by Anita Ward. However, Alex made multiple mistakes, which were picked up on by the panel of judges.

Even though she was praised for powering through, Craig Revel Horwood admitted the dance got “worse and worse and worse”. Despite boos from the studio audience, Alex agreed.

Strictly star on Alex Kingston’s final performance

After sitting at the bottom of the leaderboard, Alex and Johannes landed in the bottom two on Sunday alongside EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal and her Australian dance partner Julian Caillon.

When it came down to the judges deciding who to save, three out of four picked Balvinder and Julian.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily, Brendan reflected on what went wrong for Alex.

“Quite often in those situations, the pressure just builds, and once you lose one thing, it’s very hard to get back into it – especially in a cha cha. You dance on slightly odd timing, so once you go wrong, it’s hard to recover. That was obvious on Saturday. Alex went wrong about three times,” he said on behalf of Sky Vegas.

However, he also noticed something was up with her dance partner, Johannes, after the dance was done…

‘Does this mean the cracks were starting to appear?’

“What was really telling was Johannes Radebe’s reaction. Up until this point, he’s absolutely gushed over her – ‘my darling, beloved, wonderful’ – and there was none of that on Saturday,” Brendan observed.

“Does this mean the cracks were starting to appear? It’s the week after Blackpool, everyone’s exhausted. When she [Alex Kingston] was chatting upstairs afterwards, she couldn’t stop talking. It could almost have been a rant.”

Brendan admitted it was “amusing,” but also “possibly telling”. He insisted that Johannes “just stood there tight-lipped”, claiming it’s something “which he never does”.

Alex and Johannes both appeared on It Takes Two last night (December 1), where Alex admitted she suffered an injury ahead of the live shows, which impacted her performance on the night.

Strictly continues next Saturday (December 6) at 6.50pm with the show’s quarter-final, a Musicals Week special.

