Fans of Johannes Radebe are concerned the Strictly pro favourite might be waving goodbye to the hit BBC show this year.

On Sunday (November 30), the South African Dancer and his celeb partner Alex Kingston were voted off the show.

Alex and Johannes placed bottom of the leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

Johannes Radebe and Alex Kingston on Strictly

This weekend, the pair kicked off the show and performed a cha cha to Ring My Bell by Anita Ward.

While being critiqued by the judges, they picked on the multiple mistakes Alex made, which she was aware of.

Even though she was praised for powering through, Craig Revel Horwood admitted the dance got “worse and worse and worse”. Despite boos from the studio audience, Alex agreed.

Craig gave Alex and Johannes a harsh score of 4, while Motsi and Shirley Ballas awarded them a 6. Anton Du Beke, however, believed it deserved a 7.

After sitting at the bottom of the leaderboard, Alex and Johannes landed in the bottom two on Sunday alongside Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon.

When it came down to the judges deciding who to save, three out of four picked Balvinder and Julian.

Johannes thanked Alex for being “a trooper” and said he would “hold on to the memories”, which they both said were “just the beginning” for them.

While saying goodbye to his Strictly family this year, Johannes expressed his love for the cast. “To my Strictly family, I’m forever grateful,” he added.

Strictly fans are worried Johannes might be leaving (Credit: BBC)

‘He’s been very subdued this series’

The emotional send-off left many viewers concerned after Johannes hinted he could be leaving the show.

“That sounded like a final farewell from Johannes! Is he going? Due to musical theatre,” one user wrote on X.

“I hope not,” another person shared.

“I got the feeling that it’s Johannes last series? Because it seemed like he said goodbye to the pros and judges and everyone? Really sad if he does go, but I wish him well,” a third remarked.

“I so hope not but he’s been very subdued this series. He’s my favorite pro dancer,” a fourth said.

“That’s what I thought too. I love Jojo but I understand he’s desire to spread his creative wings xx,” a fifth added.

Strictly continues next Saturday (December 6) at 6.50pm with the show’s quarter-final, a Musicals Week special.

