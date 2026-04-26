‘Ooh la la!’ Coleen Nolan in sheer top as she shows off 3-and-a-half stone weight loss

Coleen Nolan has wowed her followers as she documents her weight-loss in a brand new photo.

The Loose Women star, who is starring in the upcoming series of Celebs Go Dating, recently revealed she had lost 3-and-a-half stone, dropping from a size 20 to 14.

To help achieve the results, Coleen announced a partnership with the company Voy last October. They specialises in so-called “fat jab” treatments.

Coleen dropped from a size 20 to a size 14 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Coleen Nolan shows off weight loss in sheer top

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday (April 23), Coleen posed in a loose-fitted, sheer blue sequined shirt with long sleeves.

Underneath, she donned a top of the same colour that was tucked into her high-waisted white trousers.

Coleen sported her signature brunette hair down with a full fringe and accessorised with earrings.

Flashing a smile directly at the camera lens, the singer radiated confidence as she posed with one hand on her hip in front of a floral backdrop.

Teasing her upcoming appearance on the E4 reality show, Coleen wrote: “I had just the best time filming this #CelebsGoDating starts Monday 4th May on E4” in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Nolan (@coleen_nolan)

‘Looking forward to this’

Fans rushed to the comments section to express their excitement for the upcoming series and how great Coleen looks.

“Looking absolutely stunning. Can’t wait to watch it,” one user wrote.

“Ooohhh la la. Beautiful and bright xx,” another person shared.

“You make my heart race. At this rate I’ll need a pacemaker,” a third remarked.

“Looking forward to this,” a fourth said.

“I cant wait to watch, I hope you met someone xx,” a fifth person added.

Meanwhile, a sixth echoed: “You look amazing, Coleen.”

Alongside Coleen, the upcoming Celebs Go Dating series will also feature David Potts, Professor Green, Gabby Allen, James Haskell and Lucinda Light.

Read more: Inside Coleen Nolan’s weight-loss transformation as she drops from a size 20 to 14: From medication U-turn to 3-and-a-half stone backlash

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