Meet The Neighbourhood’s ‘feisty’ new Khan sisters as they reveal their hilarious strategy for the ITV show

The Neighbourhood is fast turning into a revolving door, with yet another household sent packing and a fresh set of faces moving in. So who has been voted out this time?

Graham Norton’s street style popularity contest has only just begun, but two exits have already shaken things up.

The Kandola family were first to go, barely settling into the village before being removed.

The Campbell Grahams stepped in to replace them, and now another big change has arrived.

The Khan sisters – Iman, Tara and Maryam – are moving in to The Neighbourhood (Credit: ITV)

Here is who left The Neighbourhood tonight and everything to know about the latest arrivals.

Who left The Neighbourhood tonight?

Tensions ramped up quickly as Jordan from the Lozman Sturrocks put his plan into motion.

The former military man set his sights on the Scouse Haus, determined to get them out using what he described as dirty tactics.

He persuaded the Uni Boys that Lyndsey, Louise and Rosie could not be trusted. He also convinced Harrison Pescud that they had formed a strong connection.

Not everyone was taken in, though. The Bradon family quickly spotted what was happening, setting the stage for a growing rivalry.

Despite that, the Scouse Haus could not avoid the vote. The Campbell Grahams, who had immunity as new arrivals, were given the deciding vote.

Their choice sealed the fate of Lyndsey, Louise and Rosie, sending the Scouse Haus home.

The Neighbourhood’s Scouse Haus – Lyndsey, Rosie and Louise – have been removed (Credit: ITV)

The Khans: The Neighbourhood’s new family

With another house now empty, the Khans have arrived to shake things up.

The trio are sisters from Bradford, each bringing something different to the competition.

Maryam, 24, is a community engagement worker. Iman, 21, studies politics, philosophy and economics at Oxford University. The youngest, Tara, is 19 and works as an aesthetics practitioner.

Iman applied for the show on behalf of all three, seeing it as a chance to spend time together.

But Tara admitted they have a competitive streak, saying they can be feisty and are ready to balance popularity with strategy.

Maryam plans to keep her approach guarded, while Tara joked: “I think I’m going to pretend I have nothing behind my eyes and I’m stupid.”

Hilarious!

The sisters come from a single parent family and have clear plans for the £250,000 prize.

They want to treat their mum, who cares for their nan, to a car or holiday.

They also hope to put the rest towards a more accessible home, as their current house has four floors.

The competition is only just getting started, but it is already proving anything but predictable.

Read more: The Neighbourhood’s Alicia Bradon reveals her ‘superpower’ as she takes a second shot at TV fame

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