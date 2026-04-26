Jordan Lozman from The Neighbourhood captured making crass and hurtful comment about his ex in unearthed footage

The Neighbourhood‘s Jordan Lozman has admitted in a resurfaced video that his ex girlfriend ended their relationship after he demanded naked photos for his wall.

Jordan is set to cause fresh tension in tonight’s episode of The Neighbourhood as the ITV series ramps up the drama.

The oil rig worker has already warned his family, known on the show as the Lozman-Sturrocks, that he is now ready to play the game seriously.

The Neighbourhood’s Jordan Lozman makes a cruel comment about his ex in a podcast (Credit: YouTube/ People Like Us)

Jordan is targeting the Scouse Haus group, including Louise, Lyndsey and Rosie, as he tries to turn the wider village against them.

In a preview for tonight, he reveals his plan to use “dirty tactics, gossip and rumours” to shift the balance of power.

But away from the cameras, a previously released podcast appearance has now resurfaced that may leave viewers surprised.

The Neighbourhood’s Jordan makes shock comment about his ex

In 2024, Jordan appeared on the People Like Us podcast, where he discussed his military background and struggles with PTSD after leaving the RAF.

He also spoke about a period where he had suicidal thoughts, before explaining how comedy later helped him rebuild his life and support men’s mental health charities.

However, one part of the interview will draw attention for its blunt tone when he talks about an ex-girlfriend.

Jordan claims the relationship ended while he was serving in Afghanistan and says she prioritised her pet dog over him.

He said: “I had girlfriends when I was in the regiment and when I was offshore and they were just [bleep]heads.

“One girl left me when I was in Afghan because I didn’t like her dog. I got a Dear John letter. She had this stupid little dog and she was all about it.

“She was sending me pictures of it. I was in Afghan. I was like, ‘You’re dog’s cute but I don’t want pictures of it. Send me pictures of your [bleeping] tits to put on the wall.”

The Neighbourhood’s Jordan Sturrock has made a shock comment about his ex-girlfriend (Credit: ITV)

He went on: “I told her that and she said the dog came first, then she [bleeping] binned me off.”

Jordan added: “She’d sent me a load of brownies but the post had gone the wrong way round, so I got this Dear John where she was sacking me off and she sent me another parcel with loads of brownies and her perfume.

“We ate the brownies and [bleeping] binned the perfume.”

When asked on the podcast: “Still no pictures of her tits?” Jordan replied: “Nah, no tits whatsoever. She didn’t have any tits anyway.”

When is The Neighbourhood on next?

The Neighbourhood launched on ITV on Friday night and continued across the weekend, with another episode airing tonight (Sunday April 26, 2026).

The show will then pause briefly before returning on Thursday April 30 at 9pm for episode four.

Episode five will air the following night, with the remaining episodes set to continue across Thursday and Friday nights for the next three weeks.

With alliances forming and tensions rising, the battle for the £250,000 prize is only just getting started in this ‘street-sized popularity contest’.

Read more: The Neighbourhood’s Dave Sturrock opens up about health battle that caused his face to drop

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