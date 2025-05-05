Stacey Solomon has reportedly admitted that she regrets her BBC reality show about her family life with husband Joe Swash following backlash from viewers.

The couple opened the doors to Pickle Cottage for their new show, Stacey & Joe. However, the reaction hasn’t been exactly what Stacey was hoping for…

Stacey Solomon ‘regretting’ BBC family reality show

Stacey and Joe’s lives have been on full display on BBC One recently, thanks to their new show, Stacey & Joe.

The reality show takes an inside look at the couple’s lives, as they juggle their careers alongside raising five children at Pickle Cottage.

However, the reaction hasn’t all been positive. Viewers have been left divided over the new show, as well as some of the arguments Joe and Stacey are seen having in it.

Now, a source has told The Sun that Stacey is regretting doing the show, and is concerned about how she’s coming across on camera.

Stacey concerned she’s coming across as ‘bossy’

Speaking to the publication, a source said: “Stacey is regretting signing up to do the show. She’s not used to the backlash they are getting as everything she touches normally turns to gold.”

The source then went on to allege that Stacey is concerned about how she and Joe are coming across in their arguments.

“She feels like she is coming across as bossy. He can’t manage anything without her, so she is forced to be the ‘grown up’. It’s caused friction’,” they then continued.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s therapy sessions get heated

Last month, viewers were given an inside look at Joe and Stacey’s couple’s therapy session.

The couple were aiming ot work through tensions that had been sparked by Joe’s ADHD diagnosis.

In the session, Joe admitted he feels like a “big problem” in Stacey’s “perfect life”.

“You’re a great dad and you’re an amazing person, but sometimes I don’t think you can take into consideration all the fires I’ve got to put out everywhere,” Stacey said in the session.

“It’s so frustrating when I feel like all I’m doing is trying to dedicate myself to my family and do everything I possibly can, every minute of the day. And then to sit here and listen to the fact that I’m a huge problem. All I’m hearing is that I’m a huge problem in Stacey’s perfect life,” Joe replied.

“I would say this is our biggest issue in our whole relationship is that I cannot say anything without you taking it so personally, as an attack on you as a whole person,” Stacey then said.

Stacey & Joe continues tomorrow (Tuesday, May 6) at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

