Stacey Solomon previously admitted she had dreams about Joe Swash cheating on her.

Since getting together in 2016, Stacey, 35, and Joe, 42, have become one of the UK’s beloved showbiz couples. The pair are even currently fronting their own BBC reality show, giving fans a peek inside their lives.

But back in 2019, Stacey – who is on Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue today (May 4) – made a shock “cheating” admission about Joe.

The pair have been together for almost a decade (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon on dreaming about Joe Swash cheating

Mum-of-five Stacey and hubby Joe Swash reside in their love-filled home Pickle Cottage – along with their ever-growing brood of little ones.

Stacey and Joe’s kids Rex, Rose and Belle call the cottage their home, as well as Stacey’s kids from a previous relationship, Zachary and Leighton.

However, while the pair are solid and going from strength to strength, in 2019, Stacey admitted she has often imagined scenarios in her sleep in which Joe has cheated on her.

Stacey shared she’s had dreams of Joe cheating (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Stacey ‘wakes up with the right hump’ with Joe

On Loose Women in 2019, the panel discussed dream patterns and how you can dream without realising.

Stacey – who married Joe in 2022 – then shared: “I’ve dreamt before that Joe’s cheated on me.”

The X Factor star added: “Obviously he never has but in my dreams, it feels so real and I wake up with the right hump with him.”

The Loose Women audience then started laughing, as Stacey continued: “He’s like: ‘Are you alright, Stace?’ and I’m like: ‘No!'”

Stacey on checking Joe’s phone

Meanwhile that same year, Stacey shocked Loose Women fans when she revealed she “openly” checked Joe’s phone.

Stacey revealed: “I would openly go on Joe’s phone. I wouldn’t go through his messages and he would go on mine and I wouldn’t think anything of it.”

She added: “I go through his photos. I go on his Instagram see what he’s done and think: ‘Oh you’ve had a nice day.’ I mean, I know there are more interesting things to read.”

Watch Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue on Sunday (May 4) at 7pm on Channel 4.

