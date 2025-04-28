Stacey Solomon reveals dog Teddy may be disabled ‘forever’ as she shares heartbreaking update

Stacey Solomon has shared an update on her dog Teddy, after he was taken ill over Easter.

The star – on screen with her reality show Stacey & Joe – revealed recently that she had to rush Teddy to the vets, asking her fans to pray for the pup’s recovery.

Now, more than a week after revealing the days after the operation would be “crucial” for Teddy, she’s told followers what happened and how Teddy is doing.

Stacey Solomon shares update on dog Teddy

Posting a video of herself speaking from her Pickle Cottage home, Stacey said: “Hi, sorry I haven’t updated anyone. I know you’ve all been asking and worrying about Teddy and I’m just so grateful for him just being in your thoughts and stuff.

“He is home. I got to bring him home last week so he made it through the operation and through the period of time where it was the highest risk following the operation and I got to bring him home. I’m sorry I haven’t been on here. I’ve been trying to get my head around things.”

Stacey added: “Also I’m not a good crier. I’m not a good in-person crier. Like I hate crying in front of people. I just know if I’d have come on I would have cried. I’ve cried a lot. So I’ve just tried to keep myself away from any human contact so I can just cry alone.

“Teddy is home, I’m so grateful he’s home. He made it through the operation and he made it through the period of time everyone was really worried about and I got to bring him home. I am so happy he’s with us still.

“Obviously he is really not well still, and has had major surgery. So I have moved my work to work from home and cancelled some things so that I can try and help him recover. I do physio with him every day and I have to express his bladder throughout the day. And he’s on medication.”

Bladder problems and Stacey’s tears

She added: “Expressing his bladder has been a whole humbling experience. That has made me cry on a number of occasions because I just felt like I was doing a [bleep] job for Teddy and being a really [bleep] dog mum.”

Stacey then revealed her dog is on crate rest for at least four weeks before he goes back to the vets for a check up. “He might never fully recover and this might be Teddy forever,” she said.

“I’m just taking every day as it comes and I’m trying to do my best as I want to give him the best chance of living a happy life,” she added. “We just need to see how it goes from here,” she said.

What happened to Stacey Solomon’s dog Teddy?

Stacey then revealed: “I don’t even think I’ve said what happened to him, have I? So on Good Friday, he lost the use of his back legs. That night he crawled in and we were like, what the hell? He’d been running round all day, no signs of pain, not curled up asleep or anything, just bam, couldn’t use his back legs, dragging himself around.”

She then added that she took him to the emergency vet, and the next day he was given an MRI. The scan revealed a disc in his back had “burst”. Stacey shared: “The vet was just like, he’s had a burst disc but all of his discs and all of his spine is not looking good at all. If you have a look at his disc they are all worn away.”

She then said she asked the vet if it was something she’d done that caused it. But the vet said where it had degenerated, even turning his head quickly could’ve made it happen.

“He had the operation and we’ll have to see how it goes from here. There is like a 30% chance he might recover full. But there’s also a massive chance that he’s going to be disabled and unable to urinate for himself and involuntary poos and will need a lot of physio and a lot of help for the rest of his life.

“So I’m just trying to get my head around that and work out what I can do for him. How I can give him his best chance and love him as much as possible and try and make him as happy and comfortable as possible in this situation.

“That’s why it’s taken me so long to come on here. I’ve just been trying to get my head around his care and looking after the kids,” she concluded.

