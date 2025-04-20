Stacey Solomon ‘truly devastated’ as she reveals dog Teddy is seriously ill

Stacey Solomon has shared her heartache and asked fans to pray for her dog Teddy, after he “became suddenly unwell” late last week.

The Stacey & Joe star took to Instagram last night (April 19) to reveal that Teddy had to be taken to the vets on Thursday and said that the next few days are “crucial” for Teddy to get through.

Stacey added that, even then, he might not “ever fully recover”.

Teddy is a rescue pup and Stacey says the next few days will be ‘crucial’ for his recovery (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon asks for prayers for dog Teddy

Posting two pictures of herself holding Teddy at the vets, Stacey said: “Our darling Teddy. Teddy became suddenly unwell on Thursday. It turns out he has a predisposed condition we had no idea about as he was a rescue.

“He has been operated on by incredible vets and the next 3-4 days are crucial for him to get through, even then, he might not ever fully recover.”

He is the sweetest, most protective, loving dog. He’s our family.

She added: “We are praying and hoping so hard that he pulls through and that we can care for him in the best way we possibly can to give him the best life he can have.”

Stacey then shared: “We are all truly devastated. He is the sweetest, most protective, loving dog. He’s our family. And far too young to be going through this.

“We love you Ted. So so much. Pickle Cottage is far too quiet without you. I miss my toilet buddy. Peanut is so sad without his best friend.”

She also took to her Stories and asked fans to send their prayers for Teddy.

Famous pals share their support

Stacey’s sister Jemma was one of the first to comment. She shared: “We love you Teddy. We want you home for huggles.”

Ruth Langsford also commented. She said: “So sorry to hear this Stacey. Sending all the positive thoughts I have for Teddy. Love to you all.”

The One Show‘s Alex Jones also said: “Sending so much love and thinking of you all.”

Stacey then took to the comments to thank her followers for all their support. “Thank you for your lovely messages,” she said.

Sending love to Stacey and Teddy from everyone here at ED!.

