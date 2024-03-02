Saturday Kitchen viewers upset over show’s tribute to Dave Myers: ‘Shame on you’

Saturday Kitchen aired today (March 2) and paid tribute to late chef Dave Myers, the Hairy Biker who died earlier this week.

However, fans of the show felt it wasn’t enough for such a beloved man. In fact, the show devoted almost its entire roster of programming to another celebrity chef, declaring it “Rick Stein Day”.

Rick was in the studio as much laughter took place. A number of celebrities appeared to wish Rick ‘Happy Rick Stein Day’ and even his son was on to present a cooking segment.

Matt Tebbutt brought some viewers to tears with his Dave Myers tribute (Credit: BBC)

Saturday Kitchen pays tribute to Dave Myers

At the start, host Matt Tebbutt did pay tribute to Dave. He said: “Now, this is a very sad week because we lost somebody very dear to the show, and to the nation, Dave Myers, who was one half of The Hairy Bikers.”

He continued: “They’ve been on this show many times over the last 18 years and even hosted it a few times. So we were privileged to have Dave back in the studio last October after he was recovering from his latest round of treatment.

“He then bravely got back on his bike and continued with his TV life with Si [King], but sadly, his cancer took him from us far too soon. We hope to stage a full tribute show for Dave in due course, but for now here’s a montage to remind you of why we all loved him so very much.”

They then showed clips of various appearances for Dave and Si on Saturday Kitchen. Matt then said Dave “often said Rick Stein was his favourite chef and being the party man that he was, he would have relished being part of the celebration for Rick today. So let’s carry Dave in our hearts and get on with today’s show.”

The tribute featured an in memoriam picture at the end (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

Although many watching at home felt the tribute was perfect, others did not agree. It saw a divide amongst viewers of the cooking show.

“Struck the tone perfectly, never met Dave myself but any show he appeared on with Si, we the viewers saw him as warm, friendly, funny and just a honestly nice person. Was gutted to hear Dave passed away, sending his family, friends and Si of course, my condolences. RIP,” shared one.

Another added: “I cried! He meant so much as a chef to me!”

“Great Tribute to Hairy Biker Dave Myers, thank you Saturday Kitchen team,” agreed one more.

Meanwhile, someone else said: “A great tribute for him. What a thoroughly decent human being he was. A naturally warm, funny and kind person. RIP Dave, your work here is done. A lesson for us all, not to waste a single minute of our precious time here on earth.”

A fifth wrote: “As always, beautifully delivered tribute by Matt to Dave Myers. Tough call but I suspect Dave would also have delighted in celebrating Rick.”

Rick Stein was celebrated today on Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC)

Saturday Kitchen viewers unhappy over Dave Myers tribute

However, many simply did not agree the Rick Stein festival was appropriate.

“Yet you chose today as Rick Stein Day? #DaveMyersDay? I get the schedule, but you should’ve made this happen,” wrote one.

Another agreed: “Only a two minute segment on the legendary Dave Myers, just to be superseded by Rick Stein’s son making a sinfully boring salmon and boiled potatoes. Nice one.”

Commenting on the statement they would pay full tribute “in due course” someone else wrote: “In due course? how much notice did you need?? Shameful.”

“Shame on you. It should be a tribute to Dave Myers… I know these things are organised in advance but…” raged one more.

A further viewers said: “Perhaps more apt to have a Dave Myers day this week…”

Another felt Dave should have been front and centre at the start: “I feel you should have opened with the tribute to Dave Myers rather making it the second item,” they wrote.

“Sorry, but too soon after the devastating and shocking news of losing the truly wonderful Dave Myers. May he rest in peace. God Bless him,” added one more.

Saturday Kitchen did confirm on their social media a full tribute show will happen “in due course”.

Dave was a regular on many cooking shows, including This Morning (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Dave Myers death

Hairy Biker Dave died on Wednesday February 28. Partner in crime, Si King posted the news to social media.

Si wrote: “I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

“Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.”

He added: “Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow.

“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you God’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

