Inside Rick Stein’s five-year health battle as he admits ‘I’m not going to last much longer’

TV chef Rick Stein, who appears in Rick Stein’s India today (February 10), previously opened up about his health battles following a major heart operation.

He first discovered there was a problem with his heart when on a trek in the Scottish hills. After becoming breathless, he was told to stop walking. From 2018 up until June 2022, certain drugs and medications were helping the problem. However, his doctor said surgery was crucial.

The 77-year-old has admitted to feeling much better after the surgery. However, in a more recent interview, Rick discussed that he has been thinking of his death.

Rick Stein underwent an aortic valve replacement as health deteriorated

After being told he needed to have an operation, Rick had his aortic valve replaced.

According to the NHS, the op involves removing a faulty or damaged valve. As a result, they replace the valve with one made out of synthetic materials or animal tissue. Recovering from the operation can take some time.

If left untreated, the problems will get worse or result in a life-threatening situation. Those who survive the surgery mostly have a life expectancy close to normal.

In an interview with The Times, Rick said that he and his wife, Sarah Burns, try to stay positive as he sometimes feels as if he’s “not got long left” to live.

“My father was a bit… Well, he was a manic depressive, so I think he thought I was a bit too much like him,” he explained.

‘I’m not manic depressive’

Talking about how he’s different from his father, Rick said: “I’m not manic depressive. I’m not really prone to depression, although all of us go through difficult patches. But what was attractive to me about Sas was that she always looks on the bright side, you know?”

Having the operation and recovering from it has left Rick feeling “tremendously optimistic”.

However, he added: “Even though at my age and with the normal realities of life I’m not going to last that much longer, I think as long as you’ve got your health and you’re optimistic generally and enjoying your life, you don’t tend to ponder too much about how little life you’ve got left.”

