Pregnant Dianne Buswell is making Strictly history as the first pro to compete on the show while expecting a baby.

As she announced her first pregnancy with partner Joe Sugg, Dianne made it clear that she won’t let that stop her from competing on the show. Even though some online trolls disagreed with her decision.

Dianne took centre stage in Saturday’s Strictly launch show, as she shared one last dance with former partner Chris McCausland. Given that Dianne and Chris won last year, the pro is gearing up to continue this winning streak with 2025 partner Stefan Dennis.

However, as her pregnancy progresses, there is a chance that she might need to leave the competition early. But if this happens, a TV insider told The Sun that there’s already a contingency plan in place.

‘Producers have a plan in place’

“Everyone at Strictly is absolutely thrilled by Dianne and Joe’s news, particularly as they met and were seen falling in love during the course of the show in 2018,” the insider said.

“This is being thought of as the first Strictly baby because never before has a professional knowingly been pregnant while dancing on the contest. Producers have plans in place. There are several pros who could easily step in and take over at a moment’s notice. The show must go on.”

They continued: “On Saturday night’s show her bump was already very noticeable, although it certainly didn’t seem to hold her back physically. The BBC’s primary concern is the health and wellbeing of Dianne and they fully intend to support her through the process with regular check-ins from the welfare team.”

In a statement, the BBC said: “We do not comment on personal medical matters.”

Dianne and Chris reunited for one last dance for the 2025 launch (Credit: BBC)

Pregnant Dianne Buswell responds to health worries

Recently, Dianne hit back at claims she shouldn’t be competing on the show Winning Isn’t Everything – the podcast she shares with Chris.

After a doctor told ED! that Dianne would need “careful monitoring” while competing on the show, her doctor told her: “You’re a dancer, you have done lifts, crack on and keep doing what you were doing,” she said.

Dianne then explained: “It’s only if you are new. He wouldn’t recommend now for me to start and take up dancing, and learn all those things now. Because my muscles are not used to it. But he said since you’ve danced since you were five, this is literally what your body is meant to do.”

Read More: Dianne Buswell had to ‘rush’ pregnancy announcement before it ‘became a story

