Strictly panic as ‘naughty’ Karen Carney loses ‘momento’ she stole from set: ‘I’ve got to find it for Saturday!’

Lioness Karen Carney may be in a spot of bother ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing final this weekend, after losing an important prop she needs for one of her dances.

Karen will take on TikTok star George Clarke and Love Island’s Amber Davies in the hope of winning the Glitterball Trophy on Saturday night (December 20).

However, she may be doing it without her original Peaky Blinders cap…

Karen Carney will recreate her Peaky Blinders themed Argentine Tango for the Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

‘I’ve got to find it for Saturday’

Speaking to the Mirror ahead of the grand finale, Karen revealed that she will be recreating her iconic Peaky Blinders inspired Argentine Tango as one of her three final dances.

The routine earned her a near-perfect score of 38/40, with Craig Revel Horwood describing it as “extraordinarily good”.

However, it seems there’s a small problem.

The proud Brummie confessed: “I’ve been naughty and nicked my Peaky Blinders hat. I never thought I’d do it again so I took it as a memento. Now I’ve got to find it in the house again for Saturday!”

‘Don’t worry Vicky Gill!’

However, posting on social media earlier today (December 18), Karen claimed that she actually has the hat… and has promised costume designer Vicky Gill that she’ll be bringing it back into the studio with her.

Sharing a clip of herself talking about the mishap on It Takes Two, Karen captioned the post: “Don’t worry @vickygilldesign the hat has been safe with me!”

Karen Carney retired from football in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Karen’s journey to the Strictly final

Karen also opened up about the transformative effect Strictly has had on her. After retiring from football due to injury aged 31, she suffered for a long time with her confidence.

“For five or six years I felt crushed but I always thought if I could ever get the opportunity to throw myself into what I felt would be a safe environment then I’m taking it. I always knew in my heart Strictly would be that thing,” she said.

She added: “It’s rebuilt my confidence and this is by far the happiest I’ve ever been. I’ve smiled like I never have before, and I’m forever grateful to the show and to Carlos [Gu, her partner] for that.”

Read More: Tess Daly lets slip huge Strictly Come Dancing final secret: ‘I shouldn’t have said that’

The Strictly Come Dancing final will air on Saturday night at 7pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching the Strictly final on Saturday? Who do you want to win? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.