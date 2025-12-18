Real reason Amber Davies was drafted in as Dani Dyer’s Strictly replacement revealed as fans furious

Strictly star Amber Davies’ friend has revealed that the reason the star was brought in to replace the injured Dani Dyer was because she had also been on Love Island.

The remark was made on It Takes Two last night (Wednesday, December 17), leaving fans confused.

Amber and Nikita were a last minute-pairing (Credit: BBC)

‘Real’ reason Amber Davies was drafted in to replace Dani on Strictly

Just two days before the first live show of the series, Amber Davies was announced to be taking part.

The 29-year-old Welsh West End star was replacing Dani Dyer, who had been forced to withdraw due to injury. Dani had appeared in the launch show and had even found out which pro star she would be paired up with.

Amber was given just 48 hours to prepare and train for her first performance. Her first performance, a waltz, saw her pick up 27 points.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s final, a friend of Amber’s has revealed why it was Amber who was chosen to replace fellow Love Island star Dani.

Mazza was on the show (Credit: BBC)

Amber’s pal reveals all

Appearing on show spin-off It Takes Two last night, Amber’s West End pal, Mazz Murray, opened up about Amber joining the show.

“She’s [Amber] a massive fan of this show,” Mazz revealed.

“Which is probably why, even though they called her at the last second, she couldn’t say no!” Janette said.

“Well, you know, the criteria was, when the wonderful Dani Dyer couldn’t do it, so it had to be a Love Island contestant, and it had to be someone who can come in and learn something overnight in a few seconds,” Mazz then revealed.

“She had six hours to learn a routine, not six weeks like everybody else, and to do it like that! You won’t have been able to see her legs shake but they would have been, because I know her, and she would have been absolutely petrified.”

Dani was forced off the show (Credit: BBC)

Fans confused

Fans were left baffled by Mazzy’s comments. “Who ever picks these panelists from need to do more research? The lady said Amber got selected because Dani had been in Love Island so had Amber. I never knew it had to like like? Sorry that’s not correct,” one tweeted.

“I hope Dani has another chance next year. But I find it odd the replacement had to be from Love Island,” another said.

“Makes no sense. Why would that be?. Surely it could have been anyone,” a third wrote.

“I had no idea that when Dani had to drop out they had to have a replacement from Love Island. Shout out to Amber,” another said.

Amber was emotional on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Amber Davies in tears as she reflects on Strictly journey

During an appearance on It Takes Two earlier this week, Amber broke down in tears. The star grew emotional while discussing her time on the show.

“These are the last few days, and I just feel so grateful,” she said. Growing tearful, she continued, saying: “Sorry, I’m such a cryer at the minute because I love it so much.

“My alarm went off this morning, and I jumped out of bed because I was thinking, ‘Today’s the last Tuesday,’ you know?”

She then went on to say that she wants to “cherish” every moment she has left with Nikita.

“Sorry, why am I acting like we’re never going to see each other again?” she asked. “I’m really bad at saying goodbye.”

Amber will be in with a chance of winning the Glitterball Trophy this weekend, as she competes for the final time against fellow finalists George Clarke and Karen Carney.

Strictly concludes Saturday (Friday, December 19) from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

