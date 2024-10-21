Nick Knowles has cast doubt on him dancing in the Strictly Come Dancing final just days after confirming he’d be back for it.

The DIY SOS star, 62, and his pro partner Luba Mushtuk were eliminated from the show earlier this month, following a dance-off against Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu.

In a video days after, Nick shared that he will be back on the show to do a special dance with Luba in the grand finale. However, now, Nick has said this might not be possible as he undergoes procedures on his shoulder and knee.

I’m not sure my injuries will allow – I have to wait for the knee operation until the bicep operation has healed so I can use crutches afterwards

So I don’t think recovery will be in time sadly https://t.co/GfQLX0ZP4j — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) October 18, 2024

Nick Knowles on Strictly exit

A fan asked Nick on X: “Will you still be able to do the end of series dance in the final? Wouldn’t seem right you not being there.”

However, Nick replied: “I’m not sure my injuries will allow – I have to wait for the knee operation until the bicep operation has healed so I can use crutches afterwards. So I don’t think recovery will be in time sadly.”

It comes days after Nick confirmed he would be back for the final following his exit.

In a video shared to Instagram, after their final It Takes Two interview, Nick said alongside Luba: “It Takes Two the last time. Last duties on Strictly…”

You’ll come back for the final and we’ll do our special dance.

Luba then cut in: “Apart from the final. You’ll come back for the final and we’ll do our special dance with maybe, a sandwich. I don’t know.”

Nick continued: “Yeah the final. That would be nice, I’ll get another marmalade sandwich!”

Nick and Luba left Strictly earlier this month (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

He added: “Thank you to all of you for the messages of support and those of you who voted. I’ve really loved the journey.

“Luba’s been the best partner in the world.”

Luba then offered to come and teach Nick all the dances once his knee and arm injuries are sorted.

Alongside the video, Nick wrote: “An unforgettable @bbcstrictly journey with @lubamushtuk! We’ve laughed, worked hard, and made memories to last a lifetime.

Nick and Luba might not dance in the Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

“Thanks to everyone who had our backs along the way – we couldn’t have done it without you.”

After his exit from Strictly, Nick recently said on Instagram: “Gutted but so grateful for the opportunity and to have the super talented @lubamushtuk as my dance partner. Thank you everyone for the support.”

