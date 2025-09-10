All the stars dressed to impress at the National Television Awards 2025 – Alison Hammond; Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks; Jacqueline Jossa

The National Television Awards 2025 are taking place tonight, and it’s safe to say the stars know how pick amazing outfits.

It’s one of the biggest nights in showbiz, as our favourite celebs battle it out to win awards. But before the ceremony begins, it’s basically a huge fashion show for us.

This year, the show is once again hosted by Joel Dommett, while the red carpet is hosted by duo Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks. So, we’re in for a right treat! As for the show itself, it begins at 8pm live on ITV1.

While not all the stars have showcased their outfits just yet, let’s have a look at those who have stunned us so far.

Alison looks stunning! (Credit: Instagram)

Alison Hammond

This Morning star Alison Hammond looks absolutely stunning in her National Television Awards outfit.

Alison had been documenting her entire glam, posting photos and videos of the process.

But in the end, the Best Presenter nominee wore a strapless black dress, with a ball gown bottom. And to make things even more interesting, the top half was black feather tassels.

And in the video she confirmed her son, Aiden was accompanying her to the glitzy event!

Olivia looked glowing in white (Credit: Instagram)

Olivia Attwood

Looking absolutely incredible as always, Olivia Attwood stunned in a floor-length elegant whit gown.

The dress was a low button-down back and off one shoulder, while adding long-sleeved. And the front had some material draping over.

The presenter opted for an up-do, letting her bangs fall to each sides. And it’s safe to say based on the photos she posted on Instagram, she looked STUNNING.

Jacqueline looked gorgeous in white (Credit: Instagram)

Jacqueline Jossa

Former I’m A Celebrity star Jacqueline Jossa looked absolutely gorgeous in her dress for the NTAs.

The star opted for a floor-length strapless white gown. But in a beautiful twist, the dress was actually partially sheer, and is covered in a lot of gorgeous flowers.

Jacqueline, who is up for an award, wore her hair down over her shoulders, showcasing her lovely length!

Lorraine Kelly

TV star Lorraine Kelly looked stunning in a floor-length red dress.

The off-the-shoulder cut was paired with gold jewellery and a gold bag, keeping with her own colour scheme.

Lorraine shared her outfit on Instagram, with the caption: “Off to the NTAs. I feel so glamorous!”

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks

Best pals and red carpet hosts Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks looked absolutely dapper as they hit the carpet to interview some of our favourite celebs.

Sam, who has been having quite the glow-up recently, kept things professional. He wore a navy/black suit with a dark navy shirt underneath.

Unlike previous years where he wore crocs to the carpet, he wore black event shoes.

Pete, on-the-other-hand opted for a more fancier outfit. He previously said on his podcast, Staying Relevant that he was getting a custom-made suit this year.

It was black, buttoned up suit jacket with what appeared to be a flower style brooch on the front. He also wore a black top underneath, which had a low neck to showcase his chest. And he paired it with a lovely necklace.

For his hair, he decided to slick back his lovely locks to be out of his face.

Jake’s wife styled his outfit (Credit: Instagram)

Jake Quickenden

Former I’m A Celebrity and This Morning star Jake Quickenden opted for a more unusual look, rather than a stereotypical suit and tie. Jake wore cream trousers fitted with a brown belt. Then he added a navy blazer, covering his white top. But the most eye-catching thing was definitely the neck tie!

The star posted his National Television Award outfit onto his Instagram Story before the night began. Alongside it, he gave credit to his wife, Sophie, for picking the outfit.

Jake wrote: “Styled by Sophie Church so any issues please contact her via email. Thanks.”

Anna went for a new look (Credit: Instagram)

Anna Williamson

Celeb’s Go Dating expert Anna Williamson showed off her “different” look on her Instagram Story while in a taxi.

The star opted for black trousers and a high-neck puffy statement white top. She paired that with slicked back hair and gorgeous makeup.

In the video she admitted: “I’ve gone for quite a different look tonight guys!”

She also showcased her Valentino purse, declaring “It’s Valentino night”.

Davina looked sensational in a mini dress (Credit: Instagram)

Davina McCall

TV legend Davina McCall looked absolutely incredible heading off to the National Television Awards this evening.

She decided to brave the cold weather and wear a short gold dress, with lifted shoulder pads.

To complete the look, along with an up-do hairstyle, Davina wore short heeled black boots.

Molly looked pretty in pink (Credit: Instagram)

Molly Rainford

Former Strictly star Molly Rainford looked absolutely glowing in her pretty pink dress for the 2025 NTAs.

The star opted for an up-do of a bun, letting her front face-framing strands hang down in loose curls.

As for her dress, it was a layered flowy baby pink style, lifted slightly at the front bottom. And the top of the dress was a huge pink rose.

Vogue Williams

Taking to Instagram, Vogue shared a snap of her outfit, and she looked incredible. The star opted for a sleek black very plunge dress.

The dress had a bodysuit style, with a velvet black fitted skirt over the top. Vogue’s outfit was designed by Corina Gaffey.

Lizzie is taking the bus (Credit: Instagram)

Lizzie Cundy

57-year-old Lizzie Cundy has wowed fans with her NTA outfit. Due to the transport strikes taking place today, Lizzie posed on a bus.

The star wore a gorgeous strapless plunge dress. The bottom half was red, with gems spread throughout, while top half was completely bedazzled.

Alongside her photos, Lizzie penned: “Strike or no strike, I will get to the ball!”

Heather opted for a more casual look (Credit: Instagram)

Heather Pearce wowed in National Television Awards outfit

EastEnders star Heather Peace looked absolutely amazing in her two piece black trousers and top. She also opted to wear a grey suit jacket.

The star stunned in silver pointed heels and wore a long gold chain around her neck.

