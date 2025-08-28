Sam Thompson has left his fans gushing after showing off his body transformation following his split from Zara McDermott.

Sam and Zara ended things at the end of last year after a five-year relationship. Zara has since moved on with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson. Sam meanwhile, has enjoyed a short romance with Love Island star Samie Elishi.

Since his split from Zara though, it’s clear Sam has been putting time into the gym – and he recently sent his fans wild after sharing a topless snap.

Zara and Sam were together for several years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sam Thompson’s body transformation after Zara McDermott split

Earlier this week, Sam took to his Instagram and shared a slew of snaps from his recent trip to Málaga, Spain, with sister Louise, brother-in-law Ryan Hibbey and his three-year-old nephew.

Included in the post, were photos of Sam posing with his nephew – who wore matching swim shorts – as well as snaps of his time on holiday with his family.

This Morning star Sam captioned the post: “Turns out third wheeling with your family really is the best way to recharge the batteries. What an epic few days.”

However, it was Sam’s new buff physique that got plenty of people talking…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk)

Sam makes jaws drop with new buff body

Showing off his gym-honed abs, in one photo, Sam went shirtless in a pair of swimming shorts as he sipped on a cocktail.

Rushing to the comments section, fans couldn’t get enough of his transformation. One person declared: “Can someone please tell me when Sam transformed from The UK’s sweetheart to an absolute ZADDY. Christ Almighty.”

Someone else added: “The glow up is real!” A third chimed in: “Wow Sam revenge body or what.” Echoing their thoughts, another gushed: “Can we all just talk about Sam’s glow up since he became single? Fair play.”

Sam’s new look left fans gushing (Credit: ITV)

When did Sam and Zara split?

At the end of 2024, fans were shocked as Sam and Zara confirmed the end of their five-year relationship. And while it appeared amicable at the beginning, things began getting more dramatic. Sam revealed how difficult he had been finding the split, as Zara was seen moving on with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

Then, Sam enjoyed a short romance with Love Island star Samie Elishi. Sadly after two months they called time on the relationship.

However, in July it was claimed that the reality TV heart-throb was romancing a new woman, holistic influencer Steph Robinson.

Read more: Sam Thompson on being diagnosed with ‘mortifying’ STI: ‘I don’t even hide it’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know