Michael Fabricant is one of the many famous faces in this year’s Celebrity Big Brother – but it’s fair to say his hair has got plenty of people thinking it’s a wig.

The politician, 74, has joined the likes of Patsy Palmer, Chris Hughes and Angellica Bell, all hoping to win this year’s series of the ITV show – which kicked off on Monday (April 7).

And while the line-up has gone down a treat with CBB fans, it appears it is Michael’s blond mane that has caused quite a stir.

Here, ED! is taking a look at everything the new housemate has said about his locks…

Michael is currently on CBB (Credit: ITV)

CBB viewers distracted by Michael Fabricant’s hair

After watching Michael – who is best known for being a Conservative politician – on Celebrity Big Brother, fans started to question whether his hair was real or not.

“Is that Michael’s real hair?” said one person on the social media platform X.

Another also wrote: “That wig is coming OFF on the first night.” Echoing their thoughts, a third person chimed in: “We are finally going to know if Michael’s hair is real!”

“Is he wearing a wig?” others asked.

However, over the years Michael has spoken about his much-talked-about locks.

His hair was brought up during his First Dates stint (Credit: Channel 4)

Michael Fabricant admits to ‘enhancement’

While Michael has not confirmed whether or not he wears a wig, he has previously shared that his hair has undergone some “enhancement”.

Appearing to address the confusion, he told The Mirror in 2014: “Okay, all I will admit to is that there is some — but only some — enhancement of the follicular area.”

Michael also discussed his famous mane during an appearance on Celebrity First Dates in 2017.

While on a date with Jan, she told him to “get rid” of his supposed wig. Michael then responded with “my hair is me”.

Later on, Jan apologised to Michael, to which he replied: “Can we not discuss hair? I won’t discuss your breasts if you promise not to discuss my hair.”

The politician has got plenty of people talking (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michael on his hair being a ‘hot topic’

Michael also spoke about his hair during his Celebrity Big Brother VT too.

He said: “My hair has become a bit of a hot topic with some people. I think it’s because they wonder whether it’s my own. Well it is my own, I can show you the receipts – it cost a fortune,” he added.

