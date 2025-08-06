MasterChef backlash as Gregg Wallace and John Torode’s final BBC series ‘falls strangely flat’

The new series of MasterChef – with John Torode and Gregg Wallace at the helm – dropped on BBC iPlayer earlier today, ahead of tonight’s episode airing on BBC One (August 6).

However, after complaints were upheld against both of the hosts in a recent inquiry, the Corporation’s decision to air the series – albeit with John and Gregg’s parts drastically cut – has come in for some backlash.

Especially as some viewers reckon the show falls a bit flat now that the hosts’ banter has been removed…

Gregg Wallace returns with his final series of MasterChef tonight (Credit: BBC)

MasterChef scandal – what happened when?

Gregg Wallace stepped down from his hosting duties on MasterChef last November. A probe into numerous allegations about his behaviour was then launched.

Banijay UK, MasterChef’s production company, said an external review would be conducted. And, after that inquiry was completed, last month, Gregg was unceremoniously sacked from the show, and the BBC.

The report’s shocking findings included claims of inappropriate jokes and innuendos, sexually explicit remarks, unwanted touching, culturally insensitive or racist comments, and bullying behaviour. 45 of the allegations, span between 2005 to 2024 and relevant to his stint on MasterChef, were found to have been upheld.

John Torode then found himself dragged into the headlines, with an allegation that he used the N-word on set and at a post-show social event also upheld. He was then fired from the series.

John Torode has also been fired from the show (Credit: BBC)

BBC decides to air new series of MasterChef

At the end of July, the BBC shared its decision to air the new series of the show. Filming ended last autumn, before the allegations came to light. Director General Tim Davie said he had to “weigh it up carefully” in light of the damning report.

However, he added: “I think my overwhelming concern is that we’ve got all the amateur chefs that gave their heart and soul to this programme. And we have to reflect on that. Talk to them, consult them, think about the audience. And then make a call.”

The BBC also reportedly told the MasterChef production company that its editors should reduce Gregg and John’s screen time. But it’s that decision which many viewers watching the first three episodes have said makes the show feel “strangely flat”.

Viewers react to first three episodes

One commented: “Without the banter and build-up by the hosts, there’s no narrative. So the highly edited #Masterchef falls strangely flat. At least the contestants got their moment.”

Another commented: “Gregg and Torode are very much in it, but all the banter is cut out and it’s mostly them saying what the contestants are cooking and how it all tastes.”

Other complaints pointed at the severity of the allegations upheld against the hosts. “I won’t be watching. You shouldn’t be showing it either. Poor decision Mr Davie. I think your days are numbered.”

Others thought that the “woke” BBC should avoid showing it on BBC One, and keep it to the iPlayer instead.

“Why not just put the whole thing available as box set on iPlayer ??? So much bad publicity around the series. Leave the BBC One schedule MasterChef-free and let other shows continue in the slots!!!” one suggested.

“The decision to screen MasterChef tonight is unforgivable,” another said. “There was no need to show this next series on BBC when they could’ve just streamed it on iPlayer and people who wanted to watch it would still have been able to. We will switch off,” they added.

‘Good of you to give viewers the choice’

Others were pleased the Corporation had allowed its viewers to decide whether they wanted to watch Gregg and John’s final series or not.

“Well done to the BBC for deciding to show the current series of #MasterChef. Good of you to give viewers the choice to watch or switch off,” said one.

“The reality is that the BBC has invested so much money in this tired, stale talent show that they could hardly cancel it, leaving a huge hole in the schedules to be fille,” another concluded.

The first three episodes of MasterChef are in iPlayer now. The series continues on BBC One tomorrow night (August 7).

