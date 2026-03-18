MAFS Australia’s Bec begs trolls to stop sending her sick death threats

MAFS Australia star Bec Zacharia has made a desperate plea after revealing she’s been sent sickening death threats by online trolls.

The controversial bride, who is currently married to Danny Hewitt on the E4 show, took to social media to beg viewers to stop the abuse.

MAFS Australia’s Bec Zacharia has been receiving death threats (Credit: TikTok/ @beesnees555)

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Filming herself in her car, Bec urged haters to remember the show “isn’t that deep” as she called for the vile messages to stop.

MAFS Australia’s Bec receives death threats

Bec has already made waves on this year’s Married At First Sight Australia thanks to her outspoken nature and fiery clashes with co-star Gia Fleur.

The pair instantly clashed at the hens party before tensions boiled over again during a dramatic dinner party earlier this week.

She’s also ruffled husband Danny’s feathers, from gagging at the mention of his pet cat to their awkward row over sexual chemistry on honeymoon.

And Bec hasn’t held back in front of the cameras either, even joking about their sex life and dubbing him “Dannoconda” – a moment that quickly got viewers comparing her to Alan Partridge.

But while she’s become one of the show’s most talked-about brides, some viewers have taken things too far.

Taking to TikTok, Bec revealed she’s now receiving death threats.

In the clip, she said: “Do you know what I think would be sensational? If people stopped sending me death threats.

“That would be so good. Like, amazing actually. Thanks.”

She captioned the video: “PSA: it aint that deep #mafs.”

Bec also switched off comments on the post, which has already racked up thousands of likes and shares.

Bec married Danny on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Bec on MAFS Australia?

Bec, 35, is from Adelaide and has described herself as the show’s “most eligible bachelorette”.

She comes from a close-knit family with Greek roots, and her dad Lee is a nightclub owner.

The reality star has previously opened up about undergoing cosmetic surgery when she was younger. She said she was“effectively born without a chin”.

She’s also spoken candidly on the show about losing more than four stone in weight.

Before joining MAFS, Bec lived in London. She moved there in 2016, where she worked as a letting agent. During her time in the UK, she even had a chance encounter with David Beckham while out shopping.

Bec flew back to Australia to live in 2021, at the end of the pandemic.

Read more: Mystery bride and groom scrapped from MAFS Australia 2026 amid online allegations

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