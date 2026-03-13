MAFS Australia: Bec Zacharia pictured with David Beckham as her old London life is revealed

MAFS Australia star Bec Zacharia previously lived in the UK and worked a fairly typical office job, ED! can reveal.

Bec, who recently tied the knot with British husband Danny Hewitt on the E4 series, spent several years living in London.

She relocated in 2015 at the age of 25, eventually settling in Fulham.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Before leaving Australia, Bec shared on Instagram: “Adelaide, the past 25 years have been real… London, I’m coming for you…..!”

MAFS Australia star Bec Zacharia used to live in the UK (Credit: Channel 4)

These days, Bec works as an account manager, though during her UK years she explored other roles.

Photos from her time in London have surfaced, showing a very different look compared to her appearance on MAFS Australia.

She even had the chance to meet football legend David Beckham while out shopping. Lucky duck!

MAFS Australia: Bec’s London life

From her Instagram posts at the time, Bec appeared keen to embrace British traditions. Her cousin, who lives in the UK, reportedly took her straight for afternoon tea.

She also travelled to Poland, telling friends: “I’m 25 & today I saw the snow for the first time. Still can’t ride a bike though.”

Other snapshots show her enjoying pub outings, but one particularly stands out — a photo with England star David Beckham.

Taken in March 2016, she captioned it: “Just shopping with my mate @davidbeckham! #beckham #London.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bec Zacharia (@bec_zac)

Bec later worked for a lettings agency in Muswell Hill. Before returning to Australia, she was a senior lettings negotiator at

She appears in an office photo on KFH’s LinkedIn profile with long brunette hair, looking noticeably different alongside her colleagues.

The company revealed she had taken part in a charity event. The caption read: “Last week, Rebecca Zacharia, Senior Lettings Negotiator at our Muswell Hill office, sat on the panel of our charity partners London Youth’s City Leaders pitch event.”

Bec added: “Sitting on the panel for the London Youth City Leaders evening was truly inspiring. Youth Club Archive and Sapphire Community both presented extremely important and different ideas of how to help their communities.

“London Youth are doing a phenomenal job supporting youths, giving them a voice and motivation to work hard and be involved in their community. It made me feel so proud to work at Kinleigh Folkard & Hayward and see what a difference our fundraising is making.”

Eventually, Bec decided it was time to return home. In December 2021, she moved back to Adelaide.



MAFS Australia: Bec and Danny

Bec was seen marrying Danny — a Londoner — in the 2026 series of MAFS Australia. Could the experts have paired them because of their London connection?

Initially, they seemed well matched. In fact, Bec admitted they had been “intimate” on their wedding night. But tensions have already arisen.

Bec and Danny had a major argument during their honeymoon in Fiji. It started when Bec asked if he found her sexually attractive. Despite their wedding night, he said no.

She then accused Danny of staring at another woman “all day.” Bec later revealed he had been eyeing a bikini-clad photographer at the hotel next door.

Will their marriage survive? Early signs suggest it might be rocky.

Read more: MAFS Australia will not air tonight, here’s when it will be on next as we recap the first week

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page