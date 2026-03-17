Mystery bride and groom scrapped from MAFS Australia 2026 amid online allegations

MAFS Australia fans may be stunned to discover a couple from this year’s series has reportedly been completely cut, with their storyline never making it to air.

Reports claim Micah Lomu and Ankita Karungalekar were already deep into filming when producers suddenly pulled the plug and wiped them from the show.

All footage of the pair has apparently been removed, and their fellow cast members were even told to act as though they had never met them.

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A mystery couple reportedly filmed for Married At First Sight 2026 (Credit: Channel 9/ Youtube)

With names like Bec Zacharia and Gia Fleur fronting the 2026 cast, viewers had no idea another bride and groom were ever part of the experiment.

So what happened behind the scenes?

MAFS Australia 2026 mystery couple ‘deleted’

Micah and his bride Ankita are said to have filmed their full wedding at Lindesay House in Sydney’s Darling Point for the new series.

They reportedly jetted off to Cairns for a three day honeymoon before filming was abruptly halted.

According to Daily Mail Australia, producers stepped in after allegations about Micah began circulating on TikTok during the trip.

The outlet chose not to publish the specific claims. Both Micah and Ankita strongly deny any wrongdoing.

Micah said: “They told me it was in my best interest to be dismissed from the show for my mental health.

“But by doing that, they practically gave validation that I’d done something wrong.

“There was no visual proof, no history of wrongdoing, nothing. I was painted as someone to be scared of.”

Ankita said she was left “blindsided” by the decision.

The pair also claim the rest of the cast were instructed to pretend they had never met them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Ranjana Suresh Karungalekar (@ankita_karungalekar)

Ankita speaks out

Since the reports emerged, Ankita has shared a glimpse of her experience on Instagram. She posted a video reel from her time on the show.

She captioned it: “In your 20s, you’ll marry a stranger on a TV show and not even get aired.

“But it’s important to take that opportunity cause at least your parents will never force you an arranged marriage ever again.”

The clip shows her in a duck egg blue gown holding a bouquet, alongside smiling moments with Micah as they show off their wedding rings.

Micah’s mum responded with red heart emojis and wrote: “My almost daughter inlaw.”

Ankita replied warmly: “Love you to the core,” confirming the couple are still together.

Another follower commented: “I just hate they didnt air your mafs one,” to which Ankita responded with a crying emoji.

ED! has contacted EndemolShine Australia for comment.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Bec Zacharia pictured with David Beckham as her old London life is revealed

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