MAFS Australia’s Bec compared to Alan Partridge as fans ‘work out’ why Danny doesn’t fancy her anymore

MAFS Australia’s Bec Zacharia is left reeling after Danny Hewitt’s admission that he’s no longer attracted to her. But fans are convinced they know exactly what went wrong.

The Married At First Sight Australia bride is currently struggling to understand Danny’s dramatic change of heart.

But those watching at home think the answer is crystal clear.

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The couple grew close quickly on their honeymoon in Fiji and even slept together on their first night.

However, by the next morning, Danny’s feelings had completely shifted.

MAFS Australia’s Bec is upset after Danny said he doesn’t find her attractive (Credit: Channel 4)

Despite their intimacy, Danny later told Bec he no longer felt sexually attracted to her, leaving her blindsided and upset.

While Bec searches for answers, viewers are convinced they spotted the exact moment everything changed.

MAFS Australia’s Bec and her ‘Dannoconda’

Bec openly shared that she and Danny slept together on the first night of their luxury honeymoon.

The following morning, she stretched in bed and declared: “Sensational all round, people. It was a sensational night. Good shag, good sleep.”

She also told the cameras she had seen Danny’s “Dannoconda”.

“It did not disappoint,” she said. “Very pleased. A Plus. It was great. So much better than being a dud, good God.

“That would be awful wouldn’t it? Not having sexual chemistry with your husband.”

But just moments later, away from Bec, Danny admitted the opposite.

Danny admitted he felt no sexual chemistry after being intimate with Bec (Credit: Channel 4)

“With sexual chemistry, it’s either there or it’s not. It’s not there,” he said.

Bec was left in tears when he told her, admitting it brought back insecurities from her childhood.

Is Bec giving Alan Partridge?

Fans quickly took to Reddit to share their theories, with many pointing to Bec’s morning comments as the turning point.

One viewer wrote: “She turned into Alan Partridge after they had sex with the one liner, ‘sensational all round people’.

“He looked like the light had left his eyes as she said it.”

Another added: “When the morning after they did it she’s saying ‘Sensational! Great shag’ to the cameras, he looked mortified. I think that behaviour put him off.”

A third said: “I cringed so hard when she called it ‘Dannyconda’.”

Others compared her to Austin Powers, suggesting her humour may not have landed the way she intended.

“That works,” one said in response.

Bec and Danny’s first dinner party

Things are about to get even more awkward for the couple.

Tonight’s episode sees the first dinner party of the series, and tensions are already running high.

Bride Gia Fleur makes it clear she believes Danny fancies her, which does not go down well with Bec.

Then, in a brutal moment, Danny is asked to rate Bec out of 10 for sexual chemistry. He gives her a three.

It is safe to say this relationship is on shaky ground.

But for viewers, the drama is only just getting started.

Married At First Sight Australia continues at 7.30pm on E4 on Tuesday March 17, 2026

Read more: MAFS Australia: Bec Zacharia pictured with David Beckham as her old London life is revealed