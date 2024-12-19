When Alan Halsall was in the jungle, his 11-year-old daughter Sienna – who he shares with ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson – would religiously watch I’m A Celebrity every night.

But the Coronation Street star’s jungle stint was rather “difficult” for his family as Lucy has moved on with her new partner.

The TV actress appeared on Good Morning Britain today (December 19) and spoke about navigating Alan’s jungle stint as a family.

Alan sent secret signals to Sienna every day during his jungle stint (Credit: ITV)

Alan Halsall’s ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson breaks silence

In a kind gesture for their little girl, Lucy ensured Sienna got to watch her father take part in the show every night without fail and “she loved it”. The schoolgirl was “really, really proud” of her father, former Corrie star Lucy-Jo admitted.

However, Alan‘s decision to appear on the ITV show did turn the family “situation” tricky as Lucy now lives with her beau Lewis Devine.

It was important to be there for Sienna and sit down and watch it with her.

She told the hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Richard Madeley: “It’s a difficult situation, we are not together and I’m with Lewis, and we spoke about what do we do in the situation because he’s [Alan’s] away, he’s in Australia.

“It was important to be there for Sienna and sit down and watch it with her. It was so she could enjoy it with someone as well, and during the highs and the lows, we were there for her.”

Meanwhile, Alan would send a secret signal to his beloved daughter at every given chance.

Even during the I’m A Celebrity finale, when he’d been eliminated so would’ve spoken to Sienna on the phone – fans spotted Alan holding up his heart hands to the camera.

The pair was married for nine years before their split (Credit: Shutterstock)

Alan and Lucy-Jo’s relationship timeline

Alan and Lucy-Jo met while starring in Corrie. Romance brewed between them in 2002 and they got hitched in 2009, welcoming Sienna in 2013.

Their split in 2018 came as a shock to fans. However, neither Alan nor Lucy have revealed the exact reason for their divorce. But a source alleged to The Sun that the decision to call it quits on their marriage was “very amicable”.

Lucy got together with her panto co-star Lewis after splitting from Alan. The couple welcomed their son, Carter, in February 2020. Alan, meanwhile, embarked on a romance with Corrie co-star Tisha Merry. However, following their split he is now single.

