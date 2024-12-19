I’m A Celebrity star Tulisa ‘hyperventilating and crying’ after jungle exit as she admits it was ‘too much’

Tulisa Contostavlos was criticised for missing the I’m A Celebrity finale and disappearing from social media after her exit from the show.

However, in a recent interview, the N-Dubz singer revealed why she hurried home while the rest of the campmates stayed in Australia.

A few days after exiting the jungle, Tulisa finally addressed her sudden disappearance from the public eye. However, there’s more to her rather traumatising experience.

Tulisa was third to exit the show (Credit: ITV)

Tulisa says I’m A Celebrity wasn’t what she expected after her exit

Living in the jungle is tough as is. For Tulisa, the “fear surrounding exposure” only made it worse.

While speaking to The Guardian, the singer revealed that she went on I’m A Celebrity to change her perception of being in the spotlight. However, she wasn’t met with the expected outcome.

“I had a lot of fear surrounding exposure, and I got to the point where I thought: ‘Am I holding on to this fear because of what people have done to me in the past? Am I letting other people change my perception of what my career is and could be?’ I didn’t want to feel that way any more.”

It really didn’t matter to Tulisa that she didn’t win the show. In fact, she gracefully exited the show upon being voted off in the third week. But her fears came back flooding as soon as she stepped out of the jungle.

She admitted: “I came out, still followed by cameras, all tits and teeth, and it wasn’t until I was on my own that I felt this introvert-overload. I was hyperventilating, crying. It was too much.”

Despite staying away from the spotlight for a while and disappearing from social media, the singer isn’t able to understand if it’s the “fear” she has about “being in the spotlight” or if she’s become “just not the kind of person that wants fame any more.”

Tulisa was criticized for missing the finale (Credit: Shutterstock)

She’s demisexual

Tulisa revealed on the ITV show that she is demisexual – an attraction for someone you share a strong emotional bond with.

Elaborating on her sexuality, the singer said: “I’ve kind of always been that way. But me being that kind of person, and then having the experiences I’ve had, has put me so far back into my shell.”

“I only deal with people I already know. I’ve just recycled ex-boyfriends for the past 10 years. A new person coming in doesn’t have a chance.”

She said establishing a friendship with someone is the criteria to keep them in her life. If she doesn’t have “that feeling” she wouldn’t want them as her lover.

Although she would admire a good-looking man and “appreciate aesthetics”, she couldn’t imagine getting intimate with him. She said the thought “wouldn’t even cross my mind.”

The N-Dubz star previously revealed that she’s been celibate for three years, but “keeps her faith”. She’s hopeful that the universe will send the right person her way. “What’s meant for me won’t pass me by.”

Read more: Inside the boozy I’m A Celebrity wrap party: Coleen’s karaoke, Oti rules the dancefloor and Tulisa ‘missing’

So, what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.