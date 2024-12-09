Following the conclusion of I’m A Celebrity 2024, several of the cast members got together with their visiting friends and family members for a boozy wrap party.

The past 24 hours have been a rollercoaster of emotions for cast, crew and viewers alike.

Alan Halsall left audience members in hysterics after they spotted him signalling to his daughter Sienna in the series finale.

Coleen Rooney has revealed a secret struggle she faced during her first week in the jungle.

And viewers watched Maura Higgins boo Ant and Dec while Barry McGuigan let his opinions be known on the prospect of a show shake-up.

Coleen is celebrating being the highest paid I’m A Celebrity campmate ever (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity cast enjoy boozy wrap party

ITV’s flagship reality TV show I’m A Celebrity puts its contestants through the wringer.

That’s especially true of those who have to do the most Bushtucker Trials. And those who make it to the final few.

Now that it’s over, the cast have had the opportunity to relax and unwind – and celebrate a show well made.

Members of the cast are visible in snaps from the series wrap party, most notably on GK Barry’s Instagram Stories. They bonded intensively during an up to three week-long stint in the jungle, and are now letting their hair down.

GK Barry posted clips of Danny Jones and Coleen Rooney serenading their campmates to Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing. Dean McCullough was there, and several unfamiliar faces – likely crew members or visiting friends.

Danny will walk away with his pay packet, but not the sceptre or crown (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Oti Mabuse showed off her dancing chops in a display The Sun compared to Strictly Come Dancing.

The paper adds that the party appears to have taken place at the £400-a-night JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa, to which each of the I’m A Celebrity contestants decamped after leaving the jungle.

Several of the campmates posted pictures and videos of their final bus journey back to the jungle for the final announcement.

Oti shared a clip of her eating her first full meal outside of the jungle.

Tulisa opted out of the finale and wrap party

Tulisa Contostavlos didn’t attend the series finale, however. She has deleted all traces of her experience in the jungle from her social media profiles.

She apologised to her “jungle fam” that she couldn’t be there to celebrate with them.

“I was getting a lot of attention, a lot of bombarding,” Tulisa said. “In all the most positive way, but because it’s been a bit of a while for me, I can get overwhelmed quite easily and I just started to feel a little bit overwhelmed.”

“And I was like, do you know what? I need to just take a little bit of time for me and just chill. This is all just feeling a bit much at the moment.”

She has also clarified that it wasn’t her intention to eliminate all traces of I’m A Celebrity from her Instagram. She just wants to present it in a certain way.

“The way it’s being posted and all the random stuff is not how I would do my Insta. I would have one or two really good reels relating to the jungle and bringing my time together there,” she explained.

