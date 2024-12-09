I’m A Celebrity star Tulisa Contostavlos flooded with complaints as she speaks out over finale absence

Tulisa Contostavlos took to Instagram to address her absence from the I’m A Celebrity finale days after deleting all traces of the jungle.

The N-Dubz singer was the only campmate missing when Danny Jones was crowned the King of the Jungle.

Tulisa previously clarified that her decision to delete posts related to the jungle had nothing to do with her pals, who handled her Instagram posts while she was away.

She brushed off the rumours that she felt “unhappy” with what was shared about her online. So, fans want to know what stopped her from appearing alongside her fellow campmates last night (December 8).

Tulisa became the third celebrity to be eliminated from the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Tulisa Contostavlos missed I’m A Celebrity finale

Tulisa’s fans have wondered about her whereabouts ever since she left the show. While many seemed disappointed with her early exit, others appeared occupied with rumours surrounding her social media behaviour.

Yesterday, she posted highlights from the jungle close to her heart while dedicating the caption to her fellow campmates in the finale.

Alongside a carousel of her pictures from the jungle, Tulisa wrote: “Looking back at some of my favourite moments from the @Imacelebrity jungle. It’s been a whirlwind.

“Thank you to @itv for the experience and for sending so much love to my jungle fam before the final tonight. Sorry, I can’t be there to celebrate with you all.”

Why Tulisa left Australia after I’m A Celebrity

In a different video posted to her account five days ago, Tulisa revealed the real reason she flew back to her home country.

She said she wanted to take time off to deal with all the attention she received from the show as it became overwhelming.

Tulisa said: “I was getting a lot of attention, a lot of bombarding – in all the most positive way, but because it’s been a bit of a while for me, I can get overwhelmed quite easily and I just started to feel a little bit overwhelmed.”

“And I was like, do you know what? I need to just take a little bit of time for me and just chill. This is all just feeling a bit much at the moment,” she continued.

She also promised her followers she would return with her favourite jungle memories to post on her Instagram reels. “The way it’s being posted and all the random stuff is not how I would do my Insta. I would have one or two really good reels relating to the jungle and bringing my time together there,” the singer explained.

Tulisa sparks criticism over I’m A Celeb final absence

I’m A Celebrity viewers have expressed disappointment with Tulisa for deliberately missing the finale and choosing not to be a part of the final camp moment.

When one of the followers asked: “Couldn’t be there or didn’t want to be there?” another agitated fan added: “You couldn’t even have the dignity to show up to congratulate the winner.”

Echoing the above emotions, one said: “MUST be a GOOD reason why you’ve chosen to fly home. Such a shame you couldn’t finish your jungle experience with the rest of them tonight.”

“Not a great team player after all!” complained another.

Tulisa missed the finale (Credit: ITV)

However, most comments targeted at Tulisa appeared positive as fans want her to prioritise her mental wellbeing over negative remarks.

“You were fabulous and your soul shone through. Big love,” said one supportive.

Another added: “You came across really well Tulisa and I think you looked stunning. You’re gorgeous. Stay strong babe.”

Someone else wrote: “You’ll always be our winner, we love you, take care of yourself.”

