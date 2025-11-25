I’m A Celebrity star Lisa Riley ‘doesn’t care’ about shaving her chin hairs in front of cameras, says co-star

Lisa Riley has been winning over viewers in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, whether it’s her opening up about her own struggles or keeping it real by shaving her face and chin hairs on camera! It turns out her Emmerdale pals are just as entertained by her low-maintenance approach to camp life.

The actress has become one of this year’s most beloved I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! campmates, charming the nation with her warmth, her calming presence and her ability to lighten the mood with a burst of unfiltered fun. And back home, her co-stars are lapping it up.

Bradley Johnson popped onto Lorraine today (November 25) and couldn’t resist sharing a few behind-the-scenes insights. From Lisa’s sweet bond with Jack Osbourne to her hilariously casual attitude towards facial hair, he confirmed what fans already suspect – she’s exactly as down-to-earth off-camera as she appears in the jungle.

Emmerdale’s Bradley Johnson joined Lorraine Kelly today (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Lisa Riley would shave her chin hairs on Emmerdale

Video-calling from his home in Manchester, Bradley (who plays Vinny Dingle in the soap) shared: “She’s doing amazing and obviously Lisa plays Mandy Dingle, this larger-than-life character and it’s so nice for people to see the side of Lisa where she is so caring and so loveable.”

“She really is,” concurred Lorraine, who singled out the I’m A Celebrity contestant’s non-existent vanity as a winning trait.

“What you see is what you get. When she was getting her face shaved!” she giggled. “Usually these things are things that us ladies do behind closed doors on our own, but the very fact is she doesn’t care!”

Bradley replied: “She doesn’t care. Literally, first thing in the morning in the makeup chair in Emmerdale… she’s like, ‘Can you see my hairs on my chin? Is the camera seeing it?'”

I’m A Celebrity viewers will be all too familiar with this behaviour. Just recently, she allowed her chin to be razored by Ruby Wax.

Lisa Riley is yet to do a Bushtucker Trial (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Johnson wants to see Lisa Riley do Bushtucker Trial

Bradley couldn’t hide his mischief when the chat turned to trials, admitting he’s desperate to watch Lisa tackle one – ideally the kind that dumps a heap of rats straight onto her face. A true friend.

And honestly, he might just get his wish. With Lisa now one of the bookies’ strongest contenders for the crown, the chances of her sticking around long enough to be thrown into something truly stomach-turning are only going up. The deeper she gets into the competition, the more likely it is that a grim Bushtucker Trial will come knocking.

Shane Orton, spokesperson for Sportcasting, revealed this week: “The I’m A Celebrity betting market is taking shape, with Aitch, Angryginge, and Tom Read Wilson clearly leading the way. But the latest talking point is Lisa Riley, who has made a huge market shift.

“Once as big as 40/1, she is now 12/1 and the fourth favourite. Viewers are responding to her openness about past struggles and her genuine compassion for fellow campmates, making her a strong contender in the jungle.”

One hiccup that could trip her up on the way to jungle triumph, however, is her very light trial record. Viewers have definitely noticed – and plenty of them have taken to social media to vent their frustration.

For all her charm and camp camaraderie, fans are itching to see how Lisa handles a proper challenge. And if they don’t feel they’ve seen enough, it could become a sticking point when the votes start to matter.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

