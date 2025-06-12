Fans of Liam Payne have been left distraught over the news that his final TV appearance for Netflix’s Building The Band will air next month.

The late singer, who died in Argentina last October, had already filmed for the 10-part series before his tragic death. The talent show will be hosted by Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean.

On the show, Liam serves as a guest judge alongside Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, while Nicole Scherzinger is a mentor and judge.

Liam filmed for Netflix show Building The Band months before his death (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Where can I watch Building The Band?

Last night (June 11), Netflix shared the trailer for Building The Band, which did not feature Liam or any of the other judges or the host. Instead, they delivered a sneak peek into an impressive audition. Liam, however, does appear on the official poster smiling.

Netflix also announced the show will debut on their platform next month on July 9.

“Building the Band brings together talented singers for a truly unique competition show where building the perfect band is all about chemistry. The singers are in complete control as they seek to form their very own bands from individual sound booths where they can’t see the other artists,” Netflix said.

“All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and raw talent. What will happen when the bands finally meet and looks, choreography, work ethic and style come into play? With incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal—to find the next great music band—the stage is set for an unforgettable experience.”

In a statement, Netflix revealed that Liam’s family “reviewed the series and is supportive of his inclusion”. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from feeling emotional about his final TV appearance.

‘I’ll cry my eyes out’

“I don’t think I can watch this,” one user wrote on X. “My heart won’t be able to take it,” another person shared.

“I’m not prepared to see him for the last time,” a third expressed. “Don’t do this to me,” a fourth said.

Airing this seems a bit inappropriate.

“I’m not ready to see him again. I know it’s stupid, but seeing him will just shatter my heart all over again, leaving me waiting and wondering when I’ll see him again. Since we know that won’t happen,” a fifth person remarked.

Despite receiving the blessing from Liam’s family, one user said to Netflix: “I don’t think you should be airing this.” Another echoed: “Airing this seems a bit inappropriate.”

‘It will be a difficult moment for Liam’s loved ones’

Following the announcement, PR expert and Founder of Streamline PR, Joseph Hagan, exclusively told ED! how Liam’s family must be feeling about the news.

“The fact that Netflix sought and received approval from Liam Payne’s family before airing Building The Band is hugely important and speaks volumes about the platform’s sensitivity and respect for the situation. That kind of consideration is not only the right approach ethically but also sets the tone for how the show will be received publicly,” he told ED!

“It will undoubtedly be an emotional and difficult moment for Liam’s loved ones,” Joseph continued. “Watching a project he worked on so shortly before his passing will be painful, but it may also offer them and his fans a form of comfort and pride. It becomes part of his legacy, a reminder of his passion for music and his commitment to nurturing new talent.”

He insisted that “whether or not the family chooses to watch the show is entirely personal”. However, knowing that they’ve supported its release “allows audiences to watch it with a sense of reverence and appreciation”.

The first four episodes of Building The Band drop on Netflix on July 9. Three episodes then drop on July 16, with the final three dropping on July 23.

