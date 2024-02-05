Kate Garraway shares son Billy’s heartbreaking words to her moments after Derek died

Kate Garraway returned to GMB today just days after her husband Derek Draper‘s funeral as she detailed his final moments in an interview.

On Friday (February 2), Derek was laid to rest in a service at the same church where he and Kate had married in 2005. His daughter Darcey, 17, acted as a pallbearer.

On Monday (February 5), Kate returned to Good Morning Britain as she spoke to Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid about Derek’s death.

Kate returned to GMB today following her husband Derek’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway interview on husband Derek’s death

During one moment, Kate heartbreakingly spoke about the moment Derek died in January. Derek had suffered a cardiac arrest in December following his long battle with Covid-19 and its after effects.

Opening up on the moment she had to tell Darcey and son Billy, 14, that their dad had died, Kate revealed the touching words Billy said to her.

She explained: “Two things struck me. When I was with Derek and [the doctors] said, ‘this has happened and we don’t think he’s going to last the day,’ and I thought right I have to tell the children and get them close to him and me.

TV star Kate and son Billy at Derek’s funeral on Friday (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway children

“I said it very factually and said at the end, ‘have you any questions?’ and the first thing Darcey said is ‘how are you mum?'”

An emotional Kate continued: “That took my breath away and I said, ‘gosh that’s a very lovely question Darcey, thank you for asking it.’ What an extraordinary thing.”

I said to them that dad has actually gone and Billy said, ‘I’m so sorry mum’.

Kate then spoke about son Billy’s words to her in the moments after Derek died. She said: “When he did pass, I was actually on my own with him and came out of the room and told the children that he had.

“I said to them that dad has actually gone and Billy said, ‘I’m so sorry mum’. I just thought, my goodness, they’ve really taken on board a caring role.”

Kate’s husband Derek died in January and his funeral took place last Friday (Credit: ITV)

Kate on GMB today

She added: “I’m so proud of them for that. They didn’t want to pressure him to keep going for us. I don’t think he felt that. I think he kept going because he wanted to be here.

Read more: Inside the funeral of Derek Draper: Kate Garraway's 'heart-wrenching' tribute, notes from kids, performance from Elton John and private burial

“But it’s lovely that they saw his perspective in that way and I think it’s extraordinary.”

Derek died last month at the age of 56. His funeral took place last Friday at the Church of St Mary The Virgin in Primrose Hill, located in north-west London.

